EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala have agreed on the contract terms for the potential acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
No Keyword
11.03.2020
Vienna - Today, OMV and Mubadala have agreed on the contract terms for the potential acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) by OMV for a purchase price of USD 4.68 bn, whereby OMV is entitled to all dividends in relation to such additional share in Borealis distributed after December 31, 2019.
The potential transaction is, inter alia, subject to (i) corporate approvals and (ii) other approvals by authorities (such as merger control clearances).
In particular, the Supervisory Board of OMV has not finally deliberated and decided on the potential transaction. It is expected that a respective decision is made as soon as possible. Signing will only take place in case of an approval of the potential transaction by the Supervisory Board of OMV.
