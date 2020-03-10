EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Stephan Trubrich new Vice President Capital Markets at Lenzing
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel
Lenzing - Stephan Trubrich assumed the new role as Vice President Capital Markets, effective as at March 01, 2020. In his capacity, Trubrich will oversee the Lenzing Group's capital markets activities, including Investor Relations and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) Reporting. He will report directly to Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.
Stephan Trubrich has more than 9 years of experience in the field of equity research with Kepler Cheuvreux, UniCredit and Deutsche Bank. For many years, he has been Austria's top ranked equity analyst. Trubrich holds a Master's Degree in Science in Accounting and Finance from Aston Business School, UK. He is also a CFA Charterholder.
Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will leave Lenzing, effective as of April 30, 2020 to pursue new endeavors.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=0D2S0vZqkKV2 [https://
mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=0D2S0vZqkKV2]
PIN: 0D2S0vZqkKV2
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Filip Miermans
Vice President Corporate Communications
Lenzing AG
Phone: +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail: f.miermans@lenzing.com