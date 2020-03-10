EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Stephan Trubrich new Vice President Capital Markets at Lenzing

Lenzing - Stephan Trubrich assumed the new role as Vice President Capital Markets, effective as at March 01, 2020. In his capacity, Trubrich will oversee the Lenzing Group's capital markets activities, including Investor Relations and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) Reporting. He will report directly to Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.

Stephan Trubrich has more than 9 years of experience in the field of equity research with Kepler Cheuvreux, UniCredit and Deutsche Bank. For many years, he has been Austria's top ranked equity analyst. Trubrich holds a Master's Degree in Science in Accounting and Finance from Aston Business School, UK. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will leave Lenzing, effective as of April 30, 2020 to pursue new endeavors.

