EANS-Adhoc: Tender, which saw Kapsch TrafficCom as the best bidder, terminated.
Government Contracts
09.03.2020
Vienna - On November 15, 2019, Kapsch TrafficCom informed to be best bidder for a tolling project in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). It was the tender for the Gauteng province in South Africa. The total project volume over its six year lifetime should have exceeded EUR 400 million. Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed that the tender was terminated. From today's perspective it is unforeseeable if and when this project will be tendered again.
The existing tolling contract scheduled to end on December 2, 2019 has already been extended for an additional year.
