EANS-Adhoc: Tender, which saw Kapsch TrafficCom as the best bidder, terminated.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government Contracts

09.03.2020

Vienna - On November 15, 2019, Kapsch TrafficCom informed to be best bidder for a tolling project in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). It was the tender for the Gauteng province in South Africa. The total project volume over its six year lifetime should have exceeded EUR 400 million. Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed that the tender was terminated. From today's perspective it is unforeseeable if and when this project will be tendered again.

The existing tolling contract scheduled to end on December 2, 2019 has already been extended for an additional year.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

A-1120 Wien

phone: +43 50811 1122

FAX: +43 50811 99 1122

mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net

WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press Contact:

Carolin Treichl

Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2,1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43 50 811 1710

carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Markus Karner

Public Relations

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43 50 811 1705

markus.karner@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43 50 811 1122

ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net