EANS-Adhoc: Tender, which saw Kapsch TrafficCom as the best bidder, terminated.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government Contracts
09.03.2020

Vienna - On November 15, 2019, Kapsch TrafficCom informed to be best bidder for a tolling project in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). It was the tender for the Gauteng province in South Africa. The total project volume over its six year lifetime should have exceeded EUR 400 million. Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed that the tender was terminated. From today's perspective it is unforeseeable if and when this project will be tendered again.

The existing tolling contract scheduled to end on December 2, 2019 has already been extended for an additional year.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press Contact:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2,1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Markus Karner
Public Relations
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1705
markus.karner@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

