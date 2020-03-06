EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams confirms expectations for first quarter inclusive of assessment of Covid-19 situation

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (6 March 2020) -

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

06.03.2020

- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading

worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, confirms its expectations for the first quarter 2020. Over the last weeks, ams has continuously assessed the Covid-19 situation in relation to ams' business which has not resulted in a change to previously stated expectations for the first quarter. ams therefore confirms financial expectations for the first quarter 2020 with revenues of USD 480-520 million and an expected adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 19-21%.

###

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https:

//ams.com [https://ams.com/]

Join ams social media channels:

>Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/ company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/ /www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog]

Important notice:

These materials and information may contain statements about ams and/or its subsidiaries (together "ams Group") or that are or may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements that typically contain words such as "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "hope", "aims", "continue", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. ams cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the occurrence of such future events or of future performance and that in particular the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, the development of the industry in which ams Group operates and the outcome or impact of the acquisition and related matters on ams Group may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in these materials and information. Any forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of these materials and information. Except as required by applicable law, ams does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: ams AG

Tobelbader Strasse 30

A-8141 Premstaetten

phone: +43 3136 500-0

FAX: +43 3136 500-931211

mail: investor @ ams.com

WWW: www.ams.com

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

indexes:

stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2901/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Moritz M. Gmeiner

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3136 500-31211

Fax: +43 3136 500-931211

Email: investor @ ams.com