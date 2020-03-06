EANS-DD: Palfinger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Andreas Klauser (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Palfinger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000758305
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 06.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro
price volume
22.20 8
22.20 77
22.30 400
22.30 96
22.30 63
22.35 642
22.45 100
22.45 73
22.55 467
22.60 72
22.65 222
total volume: 2,220
total price: 49,771.60
average price: 22.4196
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom