EANS-Adhoc: OMV and Gazprom sign an „Amendment Agreement“ to the „Basic Sale Agreement“ in relation to the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development by OMV
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
06.03.2020
Vienna - Today, OMV and Gazprom have signed an "Amendment Agreement" to the "Basic Sale Agreement" dated October 3, 2018. The "Amendment Agreement" foresees, in particular, an extension of the negotiation phase for the final transaction documents on a non-exclusive basis until June 2022. In these negotiations, material developments and changed circumstances until signing thereof (including the planned start of production of Achimov 4A/5A) are to be taken into account by the parties in good faith, in particular in relation to the economic effective date and the purchase price.
