EANS-Adhoc: OMV and Gazprom sign an „Amendment Agreement“ to the „Basic Sale Agreement“ in relation to the potential acquisition of a 24.98% interest in Achimov 4A/5A phase development by OMV

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

06.03.2020

Vienna - Today, OMV and Gazprom have signed an "Amendment Agreement" to the "Basic Sale Agreement" dated October 3, 2018. The "Amendment Agreement" foresees, in particular, an extension of the negotiation phase for the final transaction documents on a non-exclusive basis until June 2022. In these negotiations, material developments and changed circumstances until signing thereof (including the planned start of production of Achimov 4A/5A) are to be taken into account by the parties in good faith, in particular in relation to the economic effective date and the purchase price.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43 1 40440/21600

FAX: +43 1 40440/621600

mail: investor.relations @ omv.com

WWW: http://www.omv.com

ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21427; e-mail: public.relations @ omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations @ omv.com