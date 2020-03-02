EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Issue of Shares
West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:EUR) (the Company) advises that 7,333,333 fully paid shares (the Shares) have been issued to Winance as announced on 31 July 2019. The full announcement can be seen at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190731/pdf/4471c033cl8b6z.pdf .
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/5/10413928/1/2037089.pdf
