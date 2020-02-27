EANS-Total Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger AG hereby announces that at the end of the month February 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 115,187,982 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 115,187,982. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 18.02.2020.

additional (optional) statements:

The change in the total number of voting rights and in the share capital entailed by the redemption of a total of 1,163,514 own shares became effective as at February 18, 2020.

