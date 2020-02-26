EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Management Board proposes dividend of EUR 1.00

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

26.02.2020

Lenzing - The Management Board of Lenzing AG, a leading manufacturer of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood, has resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.00 for the 2019 financial year. This dividend proposal reflects the large investments in the growth projects in Thailand and Brazil.

The total dividend payout to shareholders will amount to about EUR 26.6 mn, subject to the acceptance of the proposal by the Supervisory Board at its meeting scheduled for March 11, 2020 for the purpose of approving the consolidated financial statements as well as the approval granted by Lenzing AG shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2020.

The Annual Report of the Lenzing AG for the 2019 financial year will be published on March 12, 2020.

issuer: Lenzing AG

