EANS-Tip Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 26.02.2020
Publication Location: https://www.aere.com/financialresults.aspx

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

