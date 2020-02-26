EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / 2019 Financial Results

Atrium European Real Estate Limited - 2019 Financial Results Jersey, 26 February 2020, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext:

ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, reports its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A more detailed announcement providing the highlights for 2019 will be distributed and available, along with the full 2019 Annual Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.

Key financial figures for 2019 are provided below:

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

2019 2018 CHANGE EURm EURm %/ppt EPRA Like-for-Like NRI excl. Russia and held for sale assets 56.4 55.1 2.4% EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income 81.7 80.8 1.1% Net rental income excl. Russia 140.9 139.8 0.8% Net rental income 176.4 178.9 (1.4%) EBITDA¹ 153.6 156.4 (1.8%) Company adj. EPRA earnings per share¹ (EURcents) 28.0 29.3 (4.3%) Profit after taxation for the year 84.4 60.6 39.3% Net Equivalent yield (in %) 6.4 6.4 - Occupancy rate (in %) 97.0 96.6 0.4%

2020 dividend:

The Board decided to maintain the Group's annual dividend, payable as a capital repayment, at EURcents 27 per share for 2020, demonstrating its continued confidence in the Group's prospects and its evolving strategy. The dividend will be paid in equal quarterly instalments and will continue to be reviewed quarterly.

The first quarterly dividend of 6.75 EURcents per share is due to be paid as a capital repayment on 31 March 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 24 March 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 23 March 2020.

(1) Adjusted for EUR6m in 2019 and EUR2m in 2018 for transaction costs in relation with the recommended cash acquisition by Gazit Globe and in 2018:

EUR4.5m fee in relation with the takeover of Atrium Dominikanska management contract

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.6 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a new strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

