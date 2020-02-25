EANS-Adhoc: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG / AD HOC announcement according to art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Association of Volksbanks announces preliminary result after taxes for 2019 of EUR 148,5 million

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet

25.02.2020

Vienna - The preliminary profit after taxes of the Association of Volksbanks in 2019 amounted to EUR 148.5 million, which was Euro 33.3 million higher than the figure achieved in the previous year. The preliminary total assets of the Association of Volksbanks rose by 3.4 % to Euro 27.5 billion compared to 2018. The provisional equity ratio as of December 31, 2019 was 17.8 %, the provisional common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.87 %.

The preliminary net income after taxes of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG amounted to 57.1 million euros. As of December 31, 2019, VOLKSBANK WIEN AG reported a preliminary equity ratio of 28.86 % and a preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.83 %.

The publication of the annual reports 2019 of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG and the Association of Volksbanks is scheduled for April 8, 2020.

Further information on the preliminary result of VOLKSBANK WIEN and the Volksbanken-Verbund can be obtained on the Homepage of VOLKSBANK WIEN under www.volksbankwien.at/investoren [http://www.volksbankwien.at/investoren] in the report section.

The five biggest listed issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG in terms of issue volume:

ISIN:

AT000B122023

AT000B122031

AT000B122049

AT000B121967

AT000B121991

The issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG are admitted on the following stock exchange:

Official Market Vienna Stock Exchange

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG

Kolingasse 14-16

A-1090 Wien

phone: +43 (0) 1 401 37-0

FAX: +43 (0) 1 401 37-7600

mail: filialen @ volksbankwien.at

WWW: www.volksbankwien.at

ISIN: -

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12045/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VOLKSBANK WIEN AG

Dietrichgasse 25

1030 Vienna

Austria

Investor Relations

Karl Kinsky

Tel.: +43 1 40137 - 3338

eMail: investorrelations @ volksbankwien.at

Communication / Marketing

Wolfgang Layr

Tel.: +43 1 40137 – 3550

eMail: wolfgang.layr @ volksbankwien.at