EANS-Adhoc: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG / AD HOC announcement according to art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Association of Volksbanks announces preliminary result after taxes for 2019 of EUR 148,5 million
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet
25.02.2020
Vienna - The preliminary profit after taxes of the Association of Volksbanks in 2019 amounted to EUR 148.5 million, which was Euro 33.3 million higher than the figure achieved in the previous year. The preliminary total assets of the Association of Volksbanks rose by 3.4 % to Euro 27.5 billion compared to 2018. The provisional equity ratio as of December 31, 2019 was 17.8 %, the provisional common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.87 %.
The preliminary net income after taxes of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG amounted to 57.1 million euros. As of December 31, 2019, VOLKSBANK WIEN AG reported a preliminary equity ratio of 28.86 % and a preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.83 %.
The publication of the annual reports 2019 of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG and the Association of Volksbanks is scheduled for April 8, 2020.
Further information on the preliminary result of VOLKSBANK WIEN and the Volksbanken-Verbund can be obtained on the Homepage of VOLKSBANK WIEN under www.volksbankwien.at/investoren [http://www.volksbankwien.at/investoren] in the report section.
The five biggest listed issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG in terms of issue volume:
ISIN:
AT000B122023
AT000B122031
AT000B122049
AT000B121967
AT000B121991
The issues of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG are admitted on the following stock exchange:
Official Market Vienna Stock Exchange
