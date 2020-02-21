EANS-News: Lenzing ramps up production in China again to full capacity

Supply bottlenecks eliminated. All production lines back to full operation.

Nanjing - Following its temporary cutting back of production at the Nanjing site in China, Lenzing has now once again ramped up operations on all production lines to reach full capacity. Recently supply shortages of important raw materials arose as a result of intense transport controls in connection with the current situation surrounding the coronavirus. For this reason, output from two production lines was scaled back for a short time. All production lines are now fully operational again after the successful resumption of the required supplies to the manufacturing facility.

