EANS-Tip Announcement: Palfinger AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
PALFINGER Integrated Annual Report 2019
The company Palfinger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 18.02.2020
Publication Location: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/news/publications
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com