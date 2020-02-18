EANS-Adhoc: PALFINGER / Q1 2020

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the record year 2019 the profitability in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be significantly below the outstanding first quarter of 2019

Earnings Forecast

18.02.2020

Bergheim - In the course of the planning process it became clear today that profitability in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be significantly below the outstanding level of the first quarter of 2019. Reasons for this are changes in the regional and product mix, higher structural costs in connection with the growth strategy as well as current negative market influences. The reduced profitability in the first quarter will have a corresponding impact on the result for the first half of 2020.

Despite the expected decline in earnings in the first quarter, management expects a solid fiscal year 2020. The target of increasing sales to EUR 2 billion and an EBIT margin and ROCE of 10% each on average over the economic cycle by 2022 remains unchanged.

