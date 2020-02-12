EANS-Other capital market information: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Change of law on securities other than shares according to art. 139 Stock Exchange Act

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG announces that the outstanding nominal amount of the below mentioned issue will be reduced by means of cancellation on 17 February 2020 as follows:

AT000B014535; Raiffeisen Bank International Up to EUR 1,500,000,000 Covered Floating Rate Notes due 2024 / Series 178; nominal amount prior to cancellation:

EUR 950,000,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 600,000,000.

