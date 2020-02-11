EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces successful placement of 3,350,688 treasury shares

- ams (SIX: AMS), a

leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has successfully placed 3,350,688 of its treasury shares at a price of CHF 44.25 per share with a selected number of institutional investors. The transaction has been executed by HSBC and UBS.

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https:

//ams.com [https://ams.com/]

