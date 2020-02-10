Performance BioFilaments Reaches New Milestone in Nanofibrillated Cellulose Commercial Production

Vancouver (ots/PRNewswire) - - Performance BioFilaments Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of high performance nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC) starting in 2021.

The construction of a 21 metric tons per day plant, located at Resolute's Kénogami paper mill in Quebec, will ensure a reliable commercial supply of NFC. This wood-derived biomaterial can significantly enhance the strength and durability of a wide range of products, as well as lower an end product's overall carbon footprint through weight reduction and substitution of non-renewable components.

The input material for NFC is market pulp, which is made from sustainably harvested wood fiber, a completely renewable resource. The market pulp is third-party certified to one or more of three internationally recognized chain of custody (CoC) standards. NFC is produced mechanically using a proprietary processing technology, without the use of chemicals or enzymes.

Performance BioFilaments, a joint venture established in 2014 between Resolute Forest Products and Mercer International, is dedicated to the technical and market development of new and novel applications for nanofibrillated cellulose.

"We are pleased to have reached this exciting phase of the commercial process for NFC," said Gurminder Minhas, Managing Director of Performance BioFilaments. "NFC and cellulose filaments (CF) have a host of possible applications. The chemical-free refining process results in fibrils of exceptional strength and purity, with an extraordinarily high aspect ratio and surface area not obtainable through currently applied processes. We look forward to working with Resolute on bringing this high-potential biomaterial to global markets."

Performance BioFilaments will continue to maintain adequate supply of pilot scale quantities until the new plant is fully operational. This material is currently available for development purposes and initial field trials.

Performance BioFilaments recently launched a new website, www.performancebiofilaments.com. The site details the features and benefits of NFC in four key areas of application: strengthening concretes, mortars and cements; enhancing rheology of coatings and industrial fluids; strengthening nonwovens, filter media and construction materials; and reinforcing polymers, composites and foams.

About Performance BioFilaments Inc.

Performance BioFilaments Inc., a joint venture between Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) and Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP), is focused on the development of commercial applications for nanofibrillated cellulose, one of the world's most exciting new biomaterials. Nanofibrillated cellulose can be used to enhance the performance characteristics of a wide variety of products. Derived from wood fiber - a renewable natural resource - nanofibrillated cellulose optimizes the strength, stability, flexibility, and longevity of a variety of materials including composites, coatings and consumer products. For more information, please visit www.performancebiofilaments.com.

Gurminder Minhas, Managing Director, Performance BioFilaments Inc., 604 806-0261, info @ performancebiofilaments.com