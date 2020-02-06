EANS-News: RBI: Preliminary results 2019 Profit before tax up again – Core revenues up driven by strong loan growth across the group

Vienna

Profit before tax up 1% y-o-y to EUR 1,767 million, Consolidated profit at EUR 1,227 million

NII and net fee and commission income up 8% and 7% respectively y-o-y (adjusted for sale of Polish core banking operations in 2018)

Loans to customers up 13% in 2019 mainly at head office, in Russia and Central Europe

Net interest margin stabilized at 2.44%

Risk costs remain low (0.26% provisioning ratio)

NPE ratio further improved to 2.1%

CET1 ratio increased to 13.9%

Proposed dividend of EUR 1.00 per share, payout ratio of 27%

Income 1-12/2019 Change Q4/2019 Statement in preliminary 1-12/2018* preliminary Q3/2019* EUR million Net interest 3,412 3,362 1.5% 881 866 income Current income from investments in 171 80 114.6% 120 14 subsidiaries and associates Net fee and commission 1,797 1,791 0.3% 489 468 income Net trading income and (17) 17 - 70 (8) fair value result Other net operating 78 88 (10.5)% 65 (8) income Operating 5,475 5,377 1.8% 1,642 1,327 income General administrative (3,100) (3,048) 1.7% (855) (748) expenses Operating 2,376 2,330 2.0% 787 580 result Other result (212) (241) (11.7)% (144) (35) Levies and special (162) (170) (4.4%) (21) (11) governmental measures Impairment losses on (234) (166) 41.2% (154) (68) financial assets Profit before 1,767 1,753 0.8% 468 465 tax Profit after 1,365 1,398 (2.4)% 380 341 tax Consolidated 1,227 1,270 (3.4)% 353 303 profit *Please note that current income from associates valued at equity is now recognized as a separate line of the operating income rather than in other result.

Balance Sheet 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Change in EUR million preliminary Loans to customers 91,204 80,866 12.8% Deposits from 96,214 87,038 10.5% customers Total assets 152,200 140,115 8.6% Risk-weighted assets 77,961 72,672 7.3% RWA (total RWA)

Key ratios 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Change preliminary NPE ratio 2.1% 2.6% (0.5)PP NPE coverage ratio 61.0% 58.3% 2.7PP CET1 ratio (fully 13.9% 13.4% 0.5PP loaded) Total capital ratio 17.9% 18.2% (0.3)PP (fully loaded)

Key ratios 1-12/2019 1-12/2018 Change Q4/2019 Q3/2019 preliminary preliminary Net interest margin (average 2.44% 2.50% (0.07)PP 2.47% 2.46% interest- bearing assets) Cost/income 56.6% 56.7% (0.1)PP 52.1% 56.3% ratio Consolidated return on 11.0% 12.6% (1.6)PP 12.8% 10.9% equity Earnings/ 3.54 3.68 (0.13) 1.03 0.87 share in EUR Dividend proposal/ 1.00 0.93 0.07 - - share in EUR

The Management Board decided to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 1.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year. This would correspond to a maximum dividend payout of EUR 329 million and a payout ratio of 27 per cent.

The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures. On 18 March 2020, RBI will publish its full 2019 Annual Report including further details on the business year and the outlook.

