EANS-Other capital market information: Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back as planned

GRAZ, FEBRUARY 3, 2020. On July 1, 2019, the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to bearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 111th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 23, 2018 (pursuant to § 65(1), line 8 of the Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 26, 2018 via an electronically operated information system.

The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of the company's voting share capital - shall be purchased between August 2, 2019 and February 3, 2020. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock per share. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of the average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days.

The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that the buy-back program was terminated as planned on February 3, 2020 (=start of blackout period regarding publication of the Annual Financial Report 2019).

Summary of the result of the buy-back program:

_________________________________________________________________________ |Total_buy-back_volume____________|_________________________160,000_shares| |Percentage_of_capital_stock______|__________________________________0.15%| |Highest_amount_per_share_________|______________________________37.00_EUR| |Lowest_amount_per_share__________|______________________________31.90_EUR| |Weighted average value of shares | 34.71 EUR| |bought_back______________________|_______________________________________| |Total_value_of_shares_bought_back|__________________________5,553,759_EUR| |Termination_of_buy-back_program__|_______________________February_3,_2020|

ANDRITZ GROUP

ANDRITZ is an international technology group providing plants, systems, equipment, and services for various industries. The company is one of the technology and global market leaders in the hydropower business, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and in solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the company is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas and exhaust gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants.

ANDRITZ stands for passion, partnership, perspectives and versatility - core values to which the company is committed. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With almost 170 years of experience, approximately 29,700 employees, and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals.

