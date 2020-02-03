EANS-News: BIOFACH 2020 in Nuremberg: AGRANA dishes up culinary delights

Vienna - From 12 to 15 February 2020, the Austrian fruit, starch and sugar group AGRANA will be presenting its extensive product range at the BIOFACH in Nuremberg (Hall 1, Stand 565), the leading global trade fair for organic foods. AGRANA's organic product portfolio ranges from fruit preparations for the dairy, bakery and ice cream industries to fruit juice concentrates, customised products, infant formula and top quality sugar products. The quality of all these products is subject to a strict system of controls extending from crop farming to the finished product. In its three business segments, AGRANA supplies both local producers and large international players in the food processing industry.

"As a pioneer in top-quality organic food additives, we at AGRANA see the BIOFACH event as an important barometer of industry trends. Our environmental awareness combined with the growing organic market encourage us to further extend AGRANA's wide range of certified organic products", AGRANA Chief Sales Officer Fritz Gattermayer stresses.

In order to provide visitors to the fair with a chance to discover the broad AGRANA product portfolio with all of their senses, sweet and savoury dishes with innovative organic ingredients from AGRANA will be prepared by a professional chef in a showcase kitchen on AGRANA's stand. AGRANA will also be presenting the world's first-ever organic potato fibres on BIOFACH's Novelty Stand. This top-quality, low-calorie, fibre-rich product is a major positive factor in recipes for bread and bakery products, sausage and meat specialities, as well as dairy products.

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,500 employees at 57 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately EUR 2.4 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the world's market leader in fruit preparations and the leading producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. In addition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starch products and bioethanol. AGRANA is today also the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.

