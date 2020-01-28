EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams intends to place currently held 3.35 million treasury shares

ams intends to place its entire treasury stock of 3.35 million shares prior to the forthcoming rights issue

Placement of treasury shares aims at further enhancing the ams shareholder base and preventing dilution as treasury shares are not granted subscription rights under Austrian law

Premstaetten, Austria (28 January 2020) -- ams AG (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the intention to place its entire 3.35 million shares of treasury stock by means of a private placement at market conditions ("Transaction") to selected institutional investors. The Transaction is expected to be executed prior to the forthcoming rights issue which was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of ams on 24 January 2020 (the "Rights Issue").

Under Austrian corporate law, treasury shares are not entitled to subscription rights in the context of a Rights Issue. As such, the intended Transaction is in essence a technical measure to prevent an automatic economic dilution. The Transaction is expected to be executed by UBS and HSBC.

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https:

//ams.com [https://ams.com/]

