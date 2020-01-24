EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Full Year 2019 Results
Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Notice of Full Year 2019 Results
24 January 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce results for the full year ended 31 December 2019, on Wednesday 26 February 2020.
There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CET. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.
