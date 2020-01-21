EANS-Other capital market information: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Change of law on securities other than shares according to art. 139 Stock Exchange Act

ISIN XS1034950672

EUR 500,000,000 Subordinated Callable Fixed Rate Reset Notes due February 2025 Series 56 under the EUR 25,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme for the issue of Notes of Raiffeisen Bank International AG

(the "Notes")

Notice of Early Redemption

Raiffeisen Bank International AG hereby gives notice that - pursuant to § 6 (4) (Early Redemption at the Option of the Issuer) of the Conditions of the Notes as set out in the respective Final Terms dated 19 February 2014 - all Notes in the currently outstanding aggregate principal amount of

EUR 185,800,000 will be redeemed at par on the Call Redemption Date 21 February 2020.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

ISIN: AT0000606306

