EANS-Adhoc: FACC adjusts its forecast for the short fiscal year 2019.

16.01.2020

Ried i. Innkreis - For the 2019 financial year (short financial year), management currently assumes sales of EUR 668 million (previously EUR 600 million) and a profit margin (EBIT) in a range from 5.2 % to 5.7 % (previously approximately 6%).

The medium-term growth and earnings targets remain unchanged, albeit depending on the market development - significant rate increases on growth projects have been completed. In the coming periods, FACC will focus on a sustainable increase in profitability through an efficiency improvement program of up to EUR 50 million. There are plans to streamline the supply chain through increased vertical integration - such as the insourcing of the production of strategic component groups - as well as a group-wide optimization of business processes.

