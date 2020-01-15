EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association

City: New York City

Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): 1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund; 3. TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund; 4. TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 9.1.2020

6. Total positions

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through | |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments |in % (7.A + | of issuer | |_____________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|7.B)___________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | | which | 4.00 % | 0.00 % | 4.00 %|116,351,496 | | threshold | | | | | |was crossed /| | | | | |___reached___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | 4.01 % | 0.00 % | 4.01 %| | |(if | | | | | |applicable)__|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |Number_of_voting_rights________|%_of_voting_rights_______________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec | Direct |Indirect (Sec | |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG |(Sec 130 BörseG |133 BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|_____2018)______| |AT0000831706|______________0|______4,654,064|__________0.00_%|__________4.00_%| |SUBTOTAL_A__|______________________4,654,064|___________________________4.00_%|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG_2018_______________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | |Type of |Expiration Date| Exercise Period| be acquired if |% of voting| |instrument| | |the instrument is|rights | |__________|_______________|_________________|____exercised____|___________| |__________|_______________|_________________|_________________|___________| |__________________________|_____SUBTOTAL_B.1|_________________|___________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG_2018_____________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights|rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |______________________________|_SUBTOTAL_B.2__|_____________|___________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other | Total of | | No. | Name | controlled |directly (%)|instruments | both (%) | | | | by No. | | held | | |____________|_____________|____________|____________|directly_(%)|____________| | | Teachers| | | | | | 1|Insurance and| | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | | Annuity| | | | | |____________|__Association|____________|____________|____________|____________| |___________2|__Nuveen,_LLC|___________1|______0.00_%|______0.00_%|______0.00_%| | | TIAA-CREF| | | | | | 3| Asset| 2| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | | Management,| | | | | |____________|__________LLC|____________|____________|____________|____________| | | TIAA-CREF| | | | | | 4| Investment| 3| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | | Management,| | | | | |____________|__________LLC|____________|____________|____________|____________| | | College| | | | | | 5| Retirement| 4| 2.92 %| 0.00 %| 2.92 %| |____________|Equities_Fund|____________|____________|____________|____________| | 6| Nuveen| 2| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |____________|_Finance,_LLC|____________|____________|____________|____________| | 7| Teachers| 6| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |____________|Advisers,_LLC|____________|____________|____________|____________| | | TIAA-CREF| | | | | | 8|International| 7| 0.92 %| 0.00 %| 0.92 %| |____________|__Equity_Fund|____________|____________|____________|____________| | | TIAA-CREF| | | | | | 9| Life| 7| 0.02 %| 0.00 %| 0.02 %| | |International| | | | | |____________|__Equity_Fund|____________|____________|____________|____________| | |TIAA-CREF Qnt| | | | | | 10| Intl Small-| 7| 0.14 %| 0.00 %| 0.14 %| | | Cap Equity| | | | | |____________|_________Fund|____________|____________|____________|____________| |____________|_____________|____________|____________|____________|____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

The voting right of the 23246 shares (0.02 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Life International Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 23246 shares (0.02 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting rights of the 3396783 shares (2.92 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by College Retirement Equities Fund can be exercised independently by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 3396783 shares (2.92 %) are attributable also to TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting right of the 1075035 shares (0.92 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 1075035 shares (0.92 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The voting right of the 159000 shares (0.14 %) in Wienerberger AG directly held by TIAA-CREF Qnt Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund can be exercised independently by Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to a Policy Statement on Corporate Governance. Therefore, the above mentioned 159000 shares (0.14 %) are attributable also to Teachers Advisers, LLC pursuant to sec 133 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The aforementioned (in point 6.) previous notification (4.01 %) relates to the notification made by the same group-highest controlling person (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association) on 19 April 2019.

