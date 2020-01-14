Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGRANA Interim Report for the first three quarters of 2019|20

The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English:
Publication Date: 14.01.2020
Publication Location:
http://go.ots.at/eWwJPAoR

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Wien, Berlin, Frankfurt
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

