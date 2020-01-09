EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Change in Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding
Vienna - Austria, 9 January 2020 - Peter Edelmann resigns from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding effective immediately. However, he will remain a member of the Supervisory Board.
Dr Walter Koppensteiner has been nominated as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding since 2012. Dr Stefan Fida remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
