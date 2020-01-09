Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Change in Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel
09.01.2020

Vienna - Austria, 9 January 2020 - Peter Edelmann resigns from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding effective immediately. However, he will remain a member of the Supervisory Board.

Dr Walter Koppensteiner has been nominated as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board; he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding since 2012. Dr Stefan Fida remains Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: ATX GP, WBI, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Head of Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG H...

  • Semperit AG Holding

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    .....
    ...... .....
    .....

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Monika Riedel
    Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
    +43 676 8715 8620
    monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

    Judit Helenyi
    Head of Investor Relations
    +43 676 8715 8310
    judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

    www.semperitgroup.com

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc, Personnel


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: