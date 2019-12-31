Alle
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VSE:ELI) (NEX:
EUR) has released the attached appendix relating to the issue of options to Helvetican associated with debt financing (refer ASX announcement 30 December 2019).

