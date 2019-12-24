EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / ASX Trading Halt
West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:EUR) (the Company) advises that it has requested and been granted a trading Halt for its shares on the ASX market pending an announcement regarding financing for its Defintive Feasibility Study.
The full ASX announcement can be seen at: https://www.asx.com.au/asx/share-price-research/company/EUR [https://www.asx.com.au/asx/share-price-research/ company/EUR]
