EANS-News: ams AG / ams divests MEMS microphone interface ASIC design assets to Knowles Corporation

Building on long-term ams/Knowles relationship, transaction reflects ams’ continuing focus on sensor solutions

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (23 December 2019) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, announces the divestment of its MEMS microphone interface design assets to its customer Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) ("Knowles"), a global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. Continuing its strategic focus on sensor solutions and in view of significant future opportunities in optical technologies, ams will divest its industry-leading high performance interface ASIC design business for MEMS microphones which has worked in close partnership with Knowles for a number of years to create bespoke audio sensor interfaces. The transaction includes the transfer of a well-respected ASIC design team, related intellectual property rights and sourcing rights for ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners for a total consideration of USD 58 million in cash. The transaction has already been closed.

"As we drive ams towards becoming a Sensor Solutions and Photonics leader, we have taken this step to secure a strong investment for the excellent ams IP and the expertise of the ams team in MEMS microphone applications," said Chris Feige, Head of Ear Solutions at ams. "With its market-leading understanding from design to execution in advanced micro-acoustics and audio processing and building on our established relationship, Knowles is an excellent partner for this transaction."

