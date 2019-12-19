EANS-Adhoc: Change at the top of the supervisory board

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel/Company Information

19.12.2019

Ried i. Innkreis - The chairman of the supervisory board of FACC AG, Mr. Geng Ruguang, has informed the company's management board that he will resign from his position with effect of December 31, 2019, and will therefore resign from the supervisory board before the end of his term at the 2021 annual general meeting.

Geng Ruguang has been a member of the FACC AG supervisory board since 2009 and has served as chairman of the supervisory board since then. Geng Ruguang has been instrumental in the success and development of FACC AG over the past 10 years. Under his supervision and leadership, FACC AG was able to significantly expand its market position and is now one of the leading manufacturers of composite components and systems for the civil aerospace industry. The Supervisory Board elected Mr. Pang Zhen - so far deputy Chairman - as the new Chairman of the supervisory board as of January 1, 2020.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: FACC AG

Fischerstraße 9

A-4910 Ried im Innkreis

phone: +43/59/616-0

FAX: +43/59/616-81000

mail: office @ facc.com

WWW: www.facc.com

ISIN: AT00000FACC2

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7665/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor Relations:

Manuel Taverne

Director Investor Relations

Mobil: 0664/801192819

E-Mail: m.taverne @ facc.com