EANS-Tip Announcement: Semperit AG Holding / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English:

Publication Date: 19.12.2019

Publication Location: https://www.semperitgroup.com/en/ir/

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-310

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Communications & Sustainability

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi

Head of Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com