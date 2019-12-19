IFCO Delivers on its Social Responsibility & Engagement Commitment Globally in 2019

Munich (ots) - Donated RPCs, employee volunteers and charitable contributions help those in need, make the world a better place

IFCO, the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, delivered on its social responsibility and engagement commitment in 2019, with 30,000 RPCs donated to food banks, hundreds of employee volunteer service hours in local communities and financial contributions to charitable organizations.

"IFCO and its employees are fortunate to be part of something special, the global effort to provide billions of individuals with safe, fresh, nutritious and affordable food year-round," said Wolfgang Orgeldinger, CEO of IFCO. "Our donated RPCs, employee volunteers and charitable contributions are helping to make the world a better place."

Using company resources, expertise and employee engagement to help those in need is embedded in IFCO's culture. Social engagement activity for 2019 included:

- Donated RPCs: The donation of an additional 30,000 RPCs for use by foodbanks

around the world, bringing overall donations for food relief to more than

300,000 since the start of the program in 2009.

- Employee Volunteers: IFCO employees volunteered their time to collect and sort

more than 2.2 tons of food donations at retail stores in France and Spain. The donations helped local food banks feed more than 5,000 food insecure people.

- Monetary Contributions: IFCO, in partnership with Tafel Deutschland e.V.,

provided financing for four refrigerated trucks to assist local food banks in Germany, bringing the total number of trucks to 66 since the program started in

2009.

- Supporting Socially Responsible Companies: IFCO donates RPCs to Epleslang, a

socially conscious 100% juice company in Norway that employs motivated people with disabilities and young people who are looking for work experience.

