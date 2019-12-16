Alle
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Antony William Paul Sage ATF Okewood Pty Ltd (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Antony William Paul Sage
function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: European Lithium Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AU000000EUR7
description of the financial instrument: Unlisted option with an exercise price of $0.10 (10 cents) and expiry date of 30 June 2020
type: Acquisition
date: 11.12.2019; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue. As approved at the AGM held on 28 November 2019
currency: Euro

price volume
- 5,000,000

total volume: 5,000,000
total price: -
average price: -

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: Antony William Paul Sage ATF Okewood Pty Ltd
(Shares are owned by Okewood Pty Ltd, a company in which Mr Sage has a relevant interest)

