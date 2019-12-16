EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Antony William Paul Sage ATF Okewood Pty Ltd (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Antony William Paul Sage
function: Chairman of the supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: European Lithium Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AU000000EUR7
description of the financial instrument: Unlisted option with an exercise price of $0.10 (10 cents) and expiry date of 30 June 2020
type: Acquisition
date: 11.12.2019; UTC+01:00
market: Outside a trading venue. As approved at the AGM held on 28 November 2019
currency: Euro
price volume
- 5,000,000
total volume: 5,000,000
total price: -
average price: -
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Antony William Paul Sage ATF Okewood Pty Ltd
(Shares are owned by Okewood Pty Ltd, a company in which Mr Sage has a relevant interest)
