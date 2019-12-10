EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Update on dividend and announcement of strategic review

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 10 December 2019. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, further to the statements made in its announcements of 23 July and 7 November 2019, its board of directors (the "Board") has taken the decision to reinstate the Q3 and Q4 2019 dividends.

Atrium also announces that the Board and management team have been undertaking a strategic review to identify further growth opportunities to deliver strong, long term sustainable income returns for all the Company's shareholders. The strategic review is focused on, amongst other things, leveraging the operating platform in Poland and the Czech Republic, continued execution of the Company's asset rotation programme, densification of core retail assets and diversification into other classes of real estate, including focusing on residential for rent. As part of this diversification strategy, the Company has entered into an agreement which gives it the option, subject to the relevant approvals, to acquire the controlling stake in a future residential building with c. 900 apartments in the heart of Warsaw.

The 2020 dividend policy will be announced at the time of the 2019 annual results publication. The Annual Results are scheduled to be released on 26 February 2020, in advance of the Company's first quarter dividend payment date expected at the end of March 2020.

The Q3 and Q4 2019 dividends of EURcents 6.75 per share each which will be paid as a capital repayment in a single distribution of EURcents 13.5 on 30th December 2019 to shareholders on the register at 23rd December 2019 with an ex date of 20th December 2019.

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 31 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 850,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.7 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

