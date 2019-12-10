UCB Presents Final Results from Phase II Study of Rozanolixizumab in Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) at 2019 ASH Annual Meeting

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive results from a Phase II study (TP0001; NCT02718716) of its novel, first-in-class subcutaneous (SC, under the skin) monoclonal antibody, rozanolixizumab, in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The data were presented during an oral presentation today at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Orlando, Florida.

- Phase II data demonstrate that rozanolixizumab was well tolerated by patients with primary ITP across all dose groups

- Clinically relevant improvements in platelet count and decrease in immunoglobin G (IgG) levels were observed in all dose groups

- Safety, tolerability and efficacy data support Phase III development of rozanolixizumab for primary ITP

- Rozanolixizumab's subcutaneous route of administration could provide a new treatment option for patients with primary ITP

The Phase II TP0001 study to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of rozanolixizumab was designed to explore a multiple dose regimen in order to inform the dosing strategy for further development in ITP. Sixty-six patients received either a single dose (1 x 15 mg/kg or 1 x 20 mg/kg) or multiple doses (5 x 4 mg/kg, 3 x 7 mg/kg, 2 x 10 mg/kg weekly) of SC rozanolixizumab. The total weekly dose was similar in all treatment groups, ranging from 15 to 21 mg/kg.

Clinically relevant improvements (i.e., reaching >=50x109/L) in platelet count and decreases in immunoglobin G (IgG) levels were observed across all dose groups, with higher response rate (55-67% in 1 x 15 mg/kg and 1 x 20 mg/kg dose groups vs 36-45% in 5 x 4 mg/kg, 3 x 7 mg/kg and 2 x 10 mg/kg dose groups) and shorter time to response achieved by the 1 x 15 mg/kg and 1 x 20 mg/kg rozanolixizumab dose groups.i

Results confirm that rozanolixizumab was well tolerated across all dose groups,[i]consistentwithpreviousrozanolixizumabstudies.[ii],[iii]Themostcommonlyreportedadverseeventwasheadache,withmild-to-moderateheadachesseenathigherdoses;otherreportedadverseeventsincludeddiarrheaandvomiting.Theseeventswereusuallyofshortdurationandthemajorityofeventsresolvedwithouttreatment.Nopatientdiscontinuedthestudyduetosideeffects.i