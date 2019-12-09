EANS-DD: Josef Manner & Comp. AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Privatstiftung Manner (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Albin Hahn
function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Josef Manner & Comp. AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493000FHOCPRAERG577
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000728209
description of the financial instrument: Purchase
type: acquisition
date: 06.12.2019; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro
price volume
50 100
total volume: 100
total price: 5000
average price: 50
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Josef Manner & Comp. AG
Wilhelminenstraße 6
A-1170 Wien
phone: +43 148822 3291
FAX: +43 1 486 21 55
mail: a.kunzmann@manner.com
WWW: www.manner.com
ISIN: AT0000728209
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7474/aom