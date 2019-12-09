Alle
EANS-DD: Josef Manner & Comp. AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Privatstiftung Manner (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Mag. Albin Hahn
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Josef Manner & Comp. AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493000FHOCPRAERG577

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000728209
description of the financial instrument: Purchase
type: acquisition
date: 06.12.2019; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro

price volume
50 100

total volume: 100
total price: 5000
average price: 50

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Josef Manner & Comp. AG
Wilhelminenstraße 6
A-1170 Wien
phone: +43 148822 3291
FAX: +43 1 486 21 55
mail: a.kunzmann@manner.com
WWW: www.manner.com
ISIN: AT0000728209
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7474/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

