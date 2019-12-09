EANS-DD: Josef Manner & Comp. AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Privatstiftung Manner (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Mag. Albin Hahn

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Josef Manner & Comp. AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493000FHOCPRAERG577

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000728209

description of the financial instrument: Purchase

type: acquisition

date: 06.12.2019; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna

currency: Euro

price volume

50 100

total volume: 100

total price: 5000

average price: 50

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

