EANS-Voting Rights: Lenzing AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Overview

1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification:

- Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

- Name: Bank of Montreal

- City: Montreal

- Country: Canada

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 02.12.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 3,98 % | 0,07 % | 4,05 % | 26 550 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 4,02 % | 0,03 % | 4,04 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000644505_|_______________|______1_057_941|_______________|__________3,98_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_057_941___________|_____________3,98_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|________________| |Stock_on_loan|N/A____________|N/A____________|_________17_917|__________0,07_%| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________17_917|__________0,07_%|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |Bank of | | | | | |__________|Montreal____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BMO Global | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | | 2 |Management | 1 | | | | | |(Europe) | | | | | |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BMO Asset | | | | | | 3 |Management | 2 | | | | | |(Holdings) | | | | | |__________|plc_________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BMO AM Group| | | | | | 4 |(Holdings) | 3 | | | | |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BMO AM Group| | | | | | 5 |(Management)| 4 | | | | |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BMO AM | | | | | | 6 |Holdings | 5 | | | | |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BMO Asset | | | | | | 7 |Management | 6 | | | | |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |BMO | | | | | | 8 |Investment | 3 | | | | | |Business | | | | | |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Bank of | | | | | | 9 |Montreal, | 1 | | | | | |Singapore | | | | | |__________|Branch______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

- Date of general meeting: -

- Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

10. Other comments: Receipt of participation notification on 03.12.2019

