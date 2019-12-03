EANS-Other capital market information: Wienerberger AG / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger AG

Share Buyback 2019 - Publication pursuant to Sec. 7 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018

On 5 September 2019, the Wienerberger AG Managing Board decided to acquire the company's own bearer shares at market price on the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as over Multilateral Trading Facilities (Share Buyback 2019). This decision is based upon the authorization granted by the 149th Annual General Meeting of 14 June 2018 (pursuant to § 65 para 1 no. 8 Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz)) which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on 14 June 2018.

The decision of the Managing Board dated 5 September, 2019 provides for a buyback of up to 1,163,514 shares, which is equivalent to 1% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, between 10 September 2019 and presumably 29 November 2019 at a price between EUR 1.00 and EUR 44.12 per share.

The Wienerberger AG Managing Board hereby announces the completion of the Share Buyback 2019 as of 29 November 2019 due to the fact that the maximum repurchase volume of 1,163,514 shares has been repurchased as of 29 November 2019.

Overview on the results of the Share Buyback 2019:

Number of repurchased shares: 1,163,514 bearer shares Vienna Stock Exchange 808,143 bearer shares Multilateral Trading Facilities 355,371 bearer shares Percentage of the share capital: 1% Highest price paid per share purchased via: Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 25.6200 Multilateral Trading Facilities EUR 25.5800 Lowest price paid per share purchased via: Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 21.4800 Multilateral Trading Facilities EUR 21.5400 Weighted average price of the total shares repurchased: EUR 22.5426 purchased via: Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 22.5869 Multilateral Trading Facilities EUR 22.4419 Total value of repurchased shares: EUR 26,228,673 Completion of the share buyback: 29 November 2019

Vienna, 3 December 2019

The Managing Board

