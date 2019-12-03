BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - - For the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2019, BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $1,194 million or $1.78 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $1,607 million or $2.43 per share on an adjusted basis.

Financial Results Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared With Fourth Quarter 2018:

Net income4,5 of $1,194 million, down 30%, reflecting a restructuring charge in the current quarter and a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the prior year; adjusted net income1 of $1,607 million, up 5%

EPS2 of $1.78, down 31%; adjusted EPS1 of $2.43, up 5%

Revenue, net of CCPB3,4, of $5,752 million, up 5%; revenue, net of adjusted CCPB1, of $5,777 million, up 5%

Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $253 million compared with $175 million in the prior year; includes PCL on performing loans of $22 million

ROE of 9.9%, compared with 16.1%; adjusted ROE1 of 13.5%, compared with 14.5%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 11.4%

Dividend increased $0.03 to $1.06, up 6% from the prior year

Fiscal 2019 Compared With Fiscal 2018:

Net income4,5 of $5,758 million, up 6%; adjusted net income1 of $6,249 million, up 4%

EPS2 of $8.66, up 6%; adjusted EPS1 of $9.43, up 5%

Revenue, net of CCPB3,4, of $22,774 million, up 6%

PCL of $872 million compared with $662 million in the prior year; includes PCL on performing loans of $121 million

ROE of 12.6% compared with 13.3%; adjusted ROE1 of 13.7% compared with 14.6%

"BMO finished the year with very strong performance, delivering $1.6 billion in adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share of $2.43 in the fourth quarter, up 5% year-over-year, with pre-provision pre-tax earnings growth of 11%, driven by positive operating leverage in all businesses and particularly strong operating performance in Personal and Commercial banking in both Canada and the U.S.," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.

"Our results for the year reflect the strength and quality of our diversified businesses. Adjusted earnings per share were $9.43, up 5% from last year. We continued to make significant progress on our strategic priorities and delivered annual earnings growth of 23% in our U.S. business. With a clear bank-wide focus on disciplined expense management, we continued to improve our overall efficiency ratio with 130 basis points of improvement in the past two years and good momentum throughout the year. We have a number of initiatives underway, including today's announcement of a restructuring charge, that will serve to accelerate our momentum and help us meet our efficiency objectives over the long-term. In addition, we gained market share in key areas, including commercial lending and retail deposits, in Canada and the U.S. Our credit performance remains good and we ended the year with a strong CET1 capital ratio of 11.4%."

"Looking ahead to 2020, we will continue to execute on our clearly articulated strategic priorities and objectives. We remain focused on building on the foundation of our integrated North American platform to grow our customer base and broaden our customer relationships. I am confident that we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable and resilient profitability through an evolving economic environment," concluded Mr. White.

Reported net income in the current quarter included a restructuring charge of $357 million after-tax ($484 million pre-tax), related to severance and a small amount of real estate-related costs, to continue to improve our efficiency, including accelerating delivery against key bank-wide initiatives focused on digitization, organizational redesign and simplification of the way we do business. Reported net income also included a $25 million pre-tax and after-tax reinsurance adjustment for the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business.

Return on equity (ROE) was 9.9%, compared with 16.1% in the prior year and adjusted ROE was 13.5%, compared with 14.5% in the prior year. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 11.9%, compared with 19.5% in the prior year and adjusted ROTCE was 15.7%, compared with 17.3% in the prior year.

Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a first quarter 2020 dividend of $1.06 per common share, up $0.03 per share or 3% from the prior quarter and up $0.06 per share or 6%from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $4.24 per common share.

BMO's 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at www.sedar.com.

Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Overview





Canadian P&C



Reported net income was $716 million, an increase of $42 million or 6% and adjusted net income was $716 million, an increase of $41 million or 6% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

During the quarter, we launched a new digital lending solution, the first of its kind from a major Canadian financial institution. Customers are now able to apply for a personal line of credit by completing a short, user-friendly digital application and receive a decision on their loan application in minutes. We also became the first Canadian financial institution to offer retail credit card customers the option to report a lost or stolen card through online banking. These new digital services and innovations reflect BMO's commitment to creating digital solutions that better support our customers.



U.S. P&C



Reported net income was $393 million, an increase of $21 million or 6% and adjusted net income was $404 million, an increase of $21 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Reported net income was US$297 million, an increase of US$12 million or 4% and adjusted net income was US$305 million, an increase of US$11 million or 4%, primarily due to higher revenue and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by a favourable U.S. tax item in the prior year and higher expenses.

During the quarter, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released its annual deposit market share report. We improved our market share ranking within our core footprint, which includes Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and Minnesota, from fourth to third place and maintained our strong ranking of second place in the Chicago and Milwaukee markets.



BMO Wealth Management



Reported net income was $267 million, an increase of $48 million or 22% and adjusted net income was $301 million, an increase of $72 million or 31% from the prior year. Adjusted net income in the current quarter excludes the net impact of major reinsurance claims and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in both the current and prior year. Traditional Wealth reported net income was $237 million, an increase of $45 million or 24% and adjusted net income was $246 million, an increase of $44 million or 22%, due to the impact of a legal provision in the prior year, higher deposit and loan revenue and higher fee-based revenue. Insurance reported net income was $30 million, an increase of $3 million or 9%, and adjusted net income of $55 million increased $28 million, primarily due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset liability management.

For the second consecutive year, BMO Global Asset Management was named the best manager in liability-driven investment by Financial News.



BMO Capital Markets



Reported net income was $269 million, compared with $298 million and adjusted net income was $280 million, compared with $309 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. Higher revenue was more than offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

On September 25, 2019, BMO Capital Markets celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Equity Through Education Trading Day, a BMO Capital Markets initiative that donates all institutional equity trading commissions earned that day across North America and Europe to charities helping underprivileged students through scholarships, bursaries and other academic programs. This year, we raised $1.6 million, bringing the total amount raised since the introduction of the program in 2005 to more than $21 million, and helping over 5,000 students. This is one of the many initiatives that continue to highlight BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.



Corporate Services



Reported net loss was $451 million, compared with a reported net income of $134 million in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $94 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $65 million in the prior year. Adjusted results in the current quarter exclude a restructuring charge of $357 million after-tax. Adjusted results in the prior year exclude a $203 million after-tax benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability and acquisition integration costs. Adjusted results decreased, primarily due to lower revenue excluding taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustments, partially offset by lower expenses.

Adjusted results in this Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Overview section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



Capital



BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.4% as at October 31, 2019. The CET1 Ratio was unchanged from the prior quarter as retained earnings growth, which absorbed the restructuring charge, was offset by higher risk-weighted assets from business growth.



Provision for Credit Losses



Total provision for credit losses was $253 million, an increase of $78 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was 23 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $231 million increased $54 million from $177 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher provisions in BMO Capital Markets and our P&C businesses. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 21 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. There was a $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $2 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in the provision for credit losses on performing loans was as a result of negative migration in the current quarter, compared with positive migration in the prior year, and higher provisions in the current quarter from changes in scenario weights, partially offset by lower provisions in the current quarter from changes in the economic outlook.



Caution



The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.



Regulatory Filings



Our continuous disclosure materials, including our interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Circular, are available on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, and on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Financial Review



Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) commentary is as at December 3, 2019. The material that precedes this section comprises part of this MD&A. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2019, included in this document, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2019, and the MD&A for fiscal 2019, contained in our 2019 Annual Report.

our 2019 Annual Report.

BMO's 2019 Annual Report includes a comprehensive discussion of our businesses, strategies and objectives, and can be accessed on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations. Readers are also encouraged to visit the site to view other quarterly financial information.

Bank of Montreal's management, under the supervision of the CEO and CFO, has evaluated the effectiveness, as at October 31, 2019, of Bank of Montreal's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators) and has concluded that such disclosure controls and procedures are effective.

There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended October 31, 2019, which materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

Because of inherent limitations, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting can provide only reasonable assurance and may not prevent or detect misstatements.

As in prior quarters, Bank of Montreal's Audit and Conduct Review Committee reviewed this document and Bank of Montreal's Board of Directors approved the document prior to its release.



Financial Highlights



(Canadian $ in Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

millions, except as 2019 2018

noted)

Summary Income

Statement

Net interest income 3,364 3,217 3,015 12,888 11,438

(1)

Non-interest 2,723 3,449 2,878 12,595 11,467

revenue (1)(2)

Revenue (2) 6,087 6,666 5,893 25,483 22,905

Insurance claims, 335 887 390 2,709 1,352

commissions and

changes in policy

benefit liabilities

(CCPB)

Revenue, net of 5,752 5,779 5,503 22,774 21,553

CCPB

Provision for 231 243 177 751 700

(recovery of)

credit losses on

impaired loans

Provision for 22 63 (2) 121 (38)

(recovery of)

credit losses on

performing loans

Total provision for 253 306 175 872 662

credit losses

Non-interest 3,987 3,491 3,193 14,630 13,477

expense (2)

Provision for 318 425 438 1,514 1,961

income taxes (3)

Net income 1,194 1,557 1,697 5,758 5,453

attributable to

equity holders of

the bank

Adjusted net income 1,607 1,582 1,531 6,249 5,982

Common Share Data

($, except as

noted)

Earnings per share 1.78 2.34 2.58 8.66 8.17

Adjusted earnings 2.43 2.38 2.32 9.43 8.99

per share

Earnings per share (30.7) 1.0 42.4 6.0 3.3

growth (%)

Adjusted earnings 4.8 0.8 19.7 4.9 10.3

per share growth

(%)

Dividends declared 1.03 1.03 0.96 4.06 3.78

per share

Book value per 71.54 70.88 64.73 71.54 64.73

share

Closing share price 97.50 98.80 98.43 97.50 98.43

Number of common

shares outstanding

(in millions)

End of period 639.2 639.0 639.3 639.2 639.3

Average diluted 640.4 640.4 641.8 640.4 644.9

Total market value 62.3 63.1 62.9 62.3 62.9

of common shares ($

billions)

Dividend yield (%) 4.2 4.2 3.9 4.2 3.8

Dividend payout 57.6 43.9 37.2 46.8 46.1

ratio (%)

Adjusted dividend 42.3 43.2 41.3 43.0 41.9

payout ratio (%)

Financial Measures

and Ratios (%)

Return on equity 9.9 13.2 16.1 12.6 13.3

Adjusted return on 13.5 13.5 14.5 13.7 14.6

equity

Return on tangible 11.9 15.8 19.5 15.1 16.2

common equity

Adjusted return on 15.7 15.8 17.3 16.1 17.5

tangible common

equity

Net income growth (29.6) 1.3 38.6 5.6 2.1

Adjusted net income 5.0 1.1 17.1 4.5 8.8

growth

Revenue growth 3.3 15.1 5.0 11.3 3.6

Revenue growth, net 4.5 4.6 9.1 5.7 4.8

of CCPB

Non-interest 24.9 3.9 (4.4) 8.6 2.2

expense growth

Adjusted 1.2 4.1 6.2 5.0 3.5

non-interest

expense growth

Efficiency ratio, 69.3 60.4 58.0 64.2 62.5

net of CCPB

Adjusted efficiency 60.0 59.9 62.2 61.4 61.9

ratio, net of CCPB

Operating leverage, (20.4) 0.7 13.5 (2.9) 2.6

net of CCPB

Adjusted operating 3.8 0.5 2.9 0.8 1.3

leverage, net of

CCPB

Net interest margin 1.71 1.67 1.68 1.70 1.67

on average earning

assets

Effective tax rate 21.0 21.5 20.6 20.8 26.5

(3)

Adjusted effective 22.0 21.5 19.7 21.1 20.7

tax rate

Total 0.23 0.28 0.18 0.20 0.17

PCL-to-average net

loans and

acceptances

(annualized)

PCL on impaired 0.21 0.22 0.18 0.17 0.18

loans-to-average

net loans and

acceptances

(annualized)

Balance Sheet (as

at, $ millions,

except as noted)

Assets 852,195 839,180 773,293 852,195 773,293

Gross loans and 451,537 444,390 404,215 451,537 404,215

acceptances

Net loans and 449,687 442,588 402,576 449,687 402,576

acceptances

Deposits 568,143 553,383 520,928 568,143 520,928

Common 45,728 45,295 41,381 45,728 41,381

shareholders'

equity

Cash and 28.9 28.3 29.9 28.9 29.9

securities-to-total

assets ratio (%)

Capital Ratios (%)

CET1 Ratio 11.4 11.4 11.3 11.4 11.3

Tier 1 Capital 13.0 13.0 12.9 13.0 12.9

Ratio

Total Capital Ratio 15.2 15.3 15.2 15.2 15.2

Leverage Ratio 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.2

Foreign Exchange

Rates ($)

As at Canadian/U.S. 1.3165 1.3198 1.3169 1.3165 1.3169

dollar

Average 1.3240 1.3270 1.3047 1.3290 1.2878

Canadian/U.S.

dollar

Non-GAAP Measures



Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items, as set out in the table below. Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on our U.S. segment are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange section for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results. Management assesses performance on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meanings under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results.



Non-GAAP Measures



(Canadian $ in Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

millions, except as 2019 2018

noted)

Reported Results

Revenue 6,087 6,666 5,893 25,483 22,905

Insurance claims, (335) (887) (390) (2,709) (1,352)

commissions and

changes in policy

benefit liabilities

(CCPB)

Revenue, net of 5,752 5,779 5,503 22,774 21,553

CCPB

Total provision for (253) (306) (175) (872) (662)

credit losses

Non-interest (3,987) (3,491) (3,193) (14,630) (13,477)

expense

Income before 1,512 1,982 2,135 7,272 7,414

income taxes

Provision for (318) (425) (438) (1,514) (1,961)

income taxes

Net income 1,194 1,557 1,697 5,758 5,453

EPS ($) 1.78 2.34 2.58 8.66 8.17

Adjusting Items

(Pre-tax) (1)

Acquisition (2) (3) (18) (13) (34)

integration costs

(2)

Amortization of (38) (29) (31) (128) (116)

acquisition-related

intangible assets

(3)

Restructuring costs (484) - - (484) (260)

(4)

Reinsurance (25) - - (25) -

adjustment (5)

Benefit from the - - 277 - 277

remeasurement of an

employee benefit

liability (6)

Adjusting items (549) (32) 228 (650) (133)

included in

reported pre-tax

income

Adjusting Items

(After tax)(1)

Acquisition (2) (2) (13) (10) (25)

integration costs

(2)

Amortization of (29) (23) (24) (99) (90)

acquisition-related

intangible assets

(3)

Restructuring costs (357) - - (357) (192)

(4)

Reinsurance (25) - - (25) -

adjustment (5)

Benefit from the - - 203 - 203

remeasurement of an

employee benefit

liability (6)

U.S. net deferred - - - - (425)

tax asset

revaluation (7)

Adjusting items (413) (25) 166 (491) (529)

included in

reported net income

after tax

Impact on EPS ($) (0.65) (0.04) 0.26 (0.77) (0.82)

Adjusted Results

Revenue 6,087 6,666 5,893 25,483 22,905

Insurance claims, (310) (887) (390) (2,684) (1,352)

commissions and

changes in policy

benefit liabilities

(CCPB)

Revenue, net of 5,777 5,779 5,503 22,799 21,553

CCPB

Total provision for (253) (306) (175) (872) (662)

credit losses

Non-interest (3,463) (3,459) (3,421) (14,005) (13,344)

expense

Income before 2,061 2,014 1,907 7,922 7,547

income taxes

Provision for (454) (432) (376) (1,673) (1,565)

income taxes

Net income 1,607 1,582 1,531 6,249 5,982 EPS ($) 2.43 2.38 2.32 9.43 8.99

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our objectives and priorities for fiscal 2020 and beyond, our strategies or future actions, our targets, expectations for our financial condition or share price, the regulatory environment in which we operate and the results of or outlook for our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international economies, and include statements of our management. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may" and "could".

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.

The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate; the Canadian housing market; weak, volatile or illiquid capital and/or credit markets; interest rate and currency value fluctuations; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy and tax legislation and interpretation; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in which we operate; changes in laws or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of the information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties; failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to execute our strategic plans and to complete and integrate acquisitions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect to reliance on third parties; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions, including changes relating to or affecting economic or trade matters; global capital markets activities; the possible effects on our business of war or terrorist activities; outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies; natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water supply; technological changes; information, privacy and cyber security, including the threat of data breaches, hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as well as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at causing system failure and service disruption; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing factors.

We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more information, please refer to the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, legal and regulatory, business, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section that begins on page 68 of BMO's 2019 Annual Report, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders in understanding our financial position as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlook section on page 18 of BMO's 2019 Annual Report. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors we consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations for our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, both broadly and in the financial services sector, we primarily consider historical economic data provided by governments, historical relationships between economic and financial variables, and the risks to the domestic and global economy.



Foreign Exchange



The Canadian dollar equivalents of BMO's U.S. results that are denominated in U.S. dollars decreased relative to the third quarter of 2019 and increased relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to changes in the U.S. dollar. The table below indicates the relevant average Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rates and the impact of changes in those rates on our U.S. segment results. References in this document to the impact of the U.S. dollar do not include U.S. dollar-denominated

amounts recorded outside BMO's U.S. segment.

Changes in exchange rates will affect future results measured in Canadian dollars, and the impact on those results is a function of the periods in which revenue, expenses and provisions for (recoveries of) credit losses arise.

Economically, our U.S. dollar income stream was unhedged to changes in foreign exchange rates during the current and prior year. We regularly determine whether to enter into hedging transactions in order to mitigate the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on net income.

Refer to the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section on page 59 of the 2019 Annual Report for a discussion of the impact that changes in foreign exchange rates can have on our capital position. Changes in foreign exchange rates will also affect accumulated other comprehensive income, primarily as a result of the translation of our investment in foreign operations.

This Foreign Exchange section contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Effects of Changes in Exchange Rates on BMO's U.S. Segment Reported and Adjusted Results



Q4-2019

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) vs. Q4-2018 vs. Q3-2019

Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate (average)

Current period 1.3240 1.3240

Prior period 1.3047 1.3270

Effects on U.S. segment reported results

Increased (decreased) net interest income 17 (3)

Increased (decreased) non-interest revenue 11 (2)

Increased (decreased) revenues 28 (5)

Decreased (increased) provision for credit losses (1) -

Decreased (increased) expenses (20) 3

Decreased (increased) income taxes (1) 1

Increased (decreased) reported net income 6 (1)

Impact on earnings per share ($) 0.01 -

Effects on U.S. segment adjusted results

Increased (decreased) net interest income 17 (3)

Increased (decreased) non-interest revenue 11 (2)

Increased (decreased) revenues 28 (5)

Decreased (increased) provision for credit losses (1) -

Decreased (increased) expenses (20) 3

Decreased (increased) income taxes (1) 1

Increased (decreased) adjusted net income 6 (1)

Impact on adjusted earnings per share ($) 0.01 -

Net Income





Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



Reported net income was $1,194 million, compared with $1,697 million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $1,607 million, an increase of $76 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes a $357 million restructuring charge, related to severance and a small amount of real estate-related costs, to continue to improve our efficiency, including accelerating delivery against key bank-wide initiatives focused on digitization, organizational redesign and simplification of the way we do business, as well as a $25 million reinsurance adjustment for the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business in the current quarter, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods, and a $203 million benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the prior year. Reported EPS of $1.78 decreased $0.80 or 31% and adjusted EPS of $2.43 increased $0.11 or 5% from the prior year.

Results reflect good performance in our P&C businesses and higher net income in BMO Wealth Management, partially offset by a decrease in BMO Capital Markets and a higher net loss in Corporate Services. Prior year results included a favourable tax item in our U.S. segment.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Reported net income decreased $363 million or 23% from the prior quarter and adjusted net income increased $25 million or 2%. Adjusted net income excludes the restructuring charge and reinsurance adjustment in the current quarter, and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both the current and prior quarter. Reported EPS decreased $0.56 or 24% and adjusted EPS increased $0.05 or 2% from the prior quarter.

Results reflect higher net income in our P&C businesses, with particularly strong performance in Canadian P&C, and in BMO Wealth Management, partially offset by a higher net loss in Corporate Services and a decrease in BMO Capital Markets.

Adjusted results in this Net Income section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

Revenue (1)(2)



Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



Revenue was $6,087 million, an increase of $194 million or 3% from the prior year and revenue, net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB), was $5,752 million, an increase of $249 million or 5%.

Results reflect good performance in our P&C businesses and increases in BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets, partially offset by a decrease in Corporate Services.

Net interest income was $3,364 million, an increase of $349 million or 12%, or 11% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. On an excluding trading basis, net interest income was $2,979 million, an increase of $210 million or 8%, or 7% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, largely due to higher loan and deposit balances across all operating groups, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Average earning assets were $778.4 billion, an increase of $66.7 billion or 9%, or $62.7 billion or 9% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, due to loan growth, higher securities and higher securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements. BMO's overall net interest margin increased 3 basis points, primarily due to higher net interest income from trading activities and a higher margin in Canadian P&C, partially offset by a higher volume of assets in BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services, which have a lower spread than the bank, as well as a lower margin in U.S. P&C. On an excluding trading basis, net interest margin decreased 5 basis points, primarily due to a higher volume of assets in BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services, which have a lower spread than the bank, and a lower margin in U.S. P&C, partially offset by a higher margin in Canadian P&C.

Non-interest revenue, net of CCPB, was $2,388 million, a decrease of $100 million or 4%, and also 4% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, due to lower trading non-interest revenue, partially offset by higher lending and deposit revenue. Non-interest revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, was $2,413 million, a decrease of $75 million or 3%, and also 3% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. On an excluding trading basis, net of adjusted CCPB, non-interest revenue was $2,434 million, an increase of $77 million or 3%, and also 3% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar.

Gross insurance revenue decreased $50 million from the prior year, due to lower annuity sales, offset by relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current quarter, compared with increases in long-term interest rates that decreased the fair value of investments in the prior year and stronger equity markets in the current quarter. These changes relate to annuity sales and fair value investments, which are largely offset by changes in policy benefit liabilities, which is reflected in CCPB, as discussed in the Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities. We generally focus on analyzing revenue, net of CCPB, given the extent to which insurance revenue can vary and that this variability is largely offset in CCPB.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Revenue decreased $579 million or 9% from the prior quarter. Revenue net of CCPB was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter.

Higher revenue in Canadian P&C and BMO Wealth Management were offset by lower revenue in BMO Capital Markets, while U.S. P&C revenue was relatively unchanged and Corporate Services revenue decreased from the prior quarter.

Net interest income increased $147 million or 5% from the prior quarter. On an excluding trading basis, net interest income of $2,979 million was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter, with higher deposit and loan volumes across all operating groups, offset by lower deposit spreads in U.S. P&C, due to rate decreases by the Federal Reserve, and lower net interest income in Corporate Services.

Average earning assets were $778.4 billion, an increase of $15.1 billion or 2%, primarily due to loan growth and increased cash resources. BMO's overall net interest margin increased 4 basis points, primarily due to a higher net interest income from trading activities and a higher margin in Canadian P&C, partially offset by higher assets in Corporate Services, which have a lower spread than the bank, and a lower margin in U.S. P&C. On an excluding trading basis, net interest margin decreased 6 basis points, primarily due to a higher volume of assets in Corporate Services and BMO Capital Markets, which have a lower spread than the bank, and a lower margin in U.S. P&C, partially offset by a higher margin in Canadian P&C.

Non-interest revenue, net of CCPB, decreased $174 million or 7%, primarily due to lower trading non-interest revenue and underwriting and advisory fee revenue. Non-interest revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, decreased $149 million or 6%. On an excluding trading basis, net of adjusted CCPB, non-interest revenue decreased $13 million or 1%.

Gross insurance revenue decreased $554 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current quarter, compared with decreases in long-term interest rates that increased the fair value of investments in the prior quarter and lower annuity sales. The decrease in insurance revenue was largely offset by lower CCPB, as discussed in the Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities.

Net interest income and non-interest revenue are detailed in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted results in this Revenue section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

Provision for Credit Losses





Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



Total provision for credit losses was $253 million, an increase of $78 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was 23 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $231 million increased $54 million from $177 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher provisions in BMO Capital Markets and our P&C businesses. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 21 basis points, compared with 18 basis points in the prior year. There was a $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $2 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior year. The $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter was due to portfolio growth, negative migration and scenario weight change, partially offset by changes in economic outlook. The year-over-year increase in the provision for credit losses on performing loans was as a result of negative migration in the current quarter, compared with positive migration in the prior year, and higher provisions in the current quarter from changes in scenario weights, partially offset by lower provisions in the current quarter from changes in the economic outlook.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Total provision for credit losses decreased $53 million from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio was 23 basis points, compared with 28 basis points in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $12 million to $231 million, due to lower impaired loan provisions in Canadian P&C, partially offset by higher loan losses in BMO Capital Markets and U.S. P&C. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 21 basis points, compared with 22 basis points in the prior quarter. There was a $22 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $63 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter. The majority of the quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to a more favourable impact on credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, resulting from changes in economic outlook, as well as a smaller impact from both balance

growth and negative migration.



Provision for Credit Losses by Operating Group



BMO Wealth BMO Corporate

Capital (Canadian Canadian U.S. Total Management Markets Services Total $ in P&C P&C P&C Bank

millions)

Q4-2019 Provision 134 66 200 1 32 (2) 231

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

impaired

loans Provision 11 4 15 (1) 8 - 22

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

performing

loans Total 145 70 215 - 40 (2) 253

provision

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses

Q3-2019

Provision 174 61 235 - 7 1 243

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

impaired

loans

Provision 30 37 67 (2) 3 (5) 63

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

performing

loans

Total 204 98 302 (2) 10 (4) 306

provision

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses

Q4-2018

Provision 118 61 179 2 (3) (1) 177

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

impaired

loans

Provision (15) 18 3 1 (4) (2) (2)

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

performing

loans

Total 103 79 182 3 (7) (3) 175

provision

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses

Fiscal

2019 Provision 544 160 704 2 52 (7) 751

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

impaired

loans Provision 63 37 100 (2) 28 (5) 121

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

performing

loans Total 607 197 804 - 80 (12) 872

provision

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses

Fiscal

2018

Provision 466 258 724 6 (17) (13) 700

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

impaired

loans

Provision 3 (38) (35) - (1) (2) (38)

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses on

performing

loans

Total 469 220 689 6 (18) (15) 662

provision

for

(recovery

of) credit

losses



Provision for Credit Losses Performance Ratios



Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

2019 2018

Total 0.23 0.28 0.18 0.20 0.17

PCL-to-average

net loans and

acceptances

(annualized) (%)

PCL on impaired 0.21 0.22 0.18 0.17 0.18

loans-to-average

net loans and

acceptances

(annualized) (%)



Impaired Loans



Total gross impaired loans (GIL) were $2,629 million at the end of the current quarter, up from $1,936 million in the prior year, with the largest increase in impaired loans in oil and gas. GIL increased $197 million from $2,432 million in the prior quarter.

Factors contributing to the change in GIL are outlined in the table below. Loans classified as impaired during the quarter totalled $799 million, up from $443 million in the prior year, and up from $679 million in the prior quarter.

Changes in Gross Impaired Loans (GIL) (1) and Acceptances



(Canadian $ Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

in 2019 2018

millions,

except as

noted)

GIL, 2,432 2,335 2,076 1,936 2,220

beginning

of period

Classified 799 679 443 2,686 2,078

as impaired

during the

period

Transferred (220) (132) (188) (604) (708)

to not

impaired

during the

period

Net (219) (232) (214) (800) (1,051)

repayments

Amounts (159) (138) (194) (528) (618)

written-off

Recoveries - - - - -

of loans

and

advances

previously

written-off

Disposals - (57) (5) (57) (11)

of loans

Foreign (4) (23) 18 (4) 26

exchange

and other

movements

GIL, end of 2,629 2,432 1,936 2,629 1,936

period

GIL to 0.58 0.55 0.48 0.58 0.48

gross loans

and

acceptances

(%)

(1) GIL excludes purchased credit impaired loans.

Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities



Reported insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) were $335 million in the current quarter, a decrease of $55 million from $390 million in the prior year, and adjusted CCPB, which excludes a $25 million net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business, was $310 million, a decrease of $80 million from the prior year.

Adjusted CCPB decreased, due to the impact of lower annuity sales, offset by relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current year, compared with increases in long-term interest rates that decreased the fair value of policy benefit liabilities in the prior year and the impact of stronger equity markets in the current year. CCPB decreased $552 million from $887 million in the prior quarter, and adjusted CCPB decreased $577 million from the prior quarter, due to relatively unchanged long-term interest rates in the current quarter, compared with decreases in long-term interest rates that increased the fair value of policy benefit liabilities in the prior quarter, and the impact of lower annuity sales. The changes related to the fair value of policy benefit liabilities and annuity sales were largely offset in revenue.

Adjusted results in this CCPB section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.



Non-Interest Expense



Reported non-interest expense of $3,987 million increased $794 million or 25% from the prior year. Adjusted non-interest expense of $3,463 million increased $42 million or 1%, and also 1%, excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, from the prior year. Adjusted non-interest expense excludes the restructuring charge in the current quarter, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods, as well as the benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the prior year. The increase largely reflected higher technology and employee-related costs, including the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, partially offset by lower premises costs.

Reported non-interest expense increased $496 million from the prior quarter and adjusted non-interest expense, which excludes the restructuring charge in the current quarter, the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods, was relatively unchanged.

Reported operating leverage on a net revenue basis was negative 20.4%, compared with positive 13.5% in the prior year. Adjusted operating leverage on a net revenue basis was positive 3.8%, compared with positive 2.9% in the prior year.

The reported efficiency ratio was 65.5%, compared with 54.2% in the prior year and was 69.3% on a net revenue basis, compared with 58.0% in the prior year. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.9%, compared with 58.1% in the prior year and 60.0% on a net revenue basis, compared with 62.2% in the prior year.

Non-interest expense is detailed in the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted results in this Non-Interest Expense section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures Section.



Income Taxes



The provision for income taxes was $318 million, a decrease of $120 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $107 million from the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 21.0%, compared with 20.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2019.

The adjusted provision for income taxes was $454 million, an increase of $78 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of $22 million from the third quarter of 2019. The adjusted effective tax rate was 22.0% in the current quarter, compared with 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2019. The higher reported and adjusted effective tax rate in the current quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a favourable U.S.

tax item in the prior year.

Adjusted results in this Income Taxes section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



Capital Management



BMO manages its capital within the capital management framework described in the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Regulatory Capital Review



BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.4% as at October 31, 2019.

The CET1 Ratio was consistent with the prior quarter as retained earnings growth, which absorbed the restructuring charge, was offset by higher Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA).

CET1 Capital was $36.1 billion as at October 31, 2019, an increase from $35.7 billion as at July 31, 2019, driven by retained earnings growth and a lower deduction for deferred tax assets, partially offset by the net impact from higher pension and other post-employment benefit obligations due to lower discount rates. CET1 capital increased from $32.7 billion as at October 31, 2018, due to retained earnings growth, and to a lesser degree, a lower deduction for deferred tax assets and higher unrealized gains from securities fair valued through accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by an increase in the deduction for shortfall of provisions to expected losses and the net impact from higher pension and other post-employment benefit obligations due to lower discount rates.

RWA was $317.0 billion as at October 31, 2019, up from $313.0 billion as at July 31, 2019 and $289.2 billion as at October 31, 2018, mostly from business growth.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.0% as at October 31, 2019, compared with 13.0% as at July 31, 2019, and 12.9% as at October 31, 2018. The Total Capital Ratio was 15.2% as at October 31, 2019, compared with 15.3% as at July 31, 2019, and 15.2% as at October 31, 2018. The Tier 1 and Total Capital ratios were relatively unchanged from prior periods, as higher capital, primarily from retained earnings growth, was offset by higher RWA.

The impact of foreign exchange movements on capital ratios was largely offset. BMO's investments in foreign operations are primarily denominated in U.S. dollars, and the foreign exchange impact of U.S.-dollar-denominated RWA and capital deductions may result in variability in the bank's capital ratios. BMO may manage the impact of foreign exchange movements on its capital ratios and did so during the fourth quarter. Any such activities could also impact our book value and

return on equity.

BMO's Leverage Ratio was 4.3% as at October 31, 2019, compared with 4.3% as at July 31, 2019, and 4.2% as at October 31, 2018, as higher Tier 1 Capital, mainly from retained earnings growth, was generally offset by higher leverage exposures from business growth.



Regulatory Capital



Regulatory capital requirements for BMO are determined in accordance with guidelines issued by the Office of the Superintendent Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI), which is based on the capital standards developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). For more information, refer to the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.

OSFI's capital requirements are summarized in the following table.

(% of Minimum Total Domestic OSFI capital BMO

risk-weighted capitalrequirements Pillar StabilityBuffer requirements Capital

assets) 1Capital (2) including and

Buffer capital Leverage

(1) buffers Ratios

as at

October

31, 2019

Common Equity 4.5% 3.5% 2.0% 10.0% 11.4%

Tier 1 Ratio

Tier 1 6.0% 3.5% 2.0% 11.5% 13.0%

Capital Ratio

Total Capital 8.0% 3.5% 2.0% 13.5% 15.2%

Ratio Leverage 3.0% na na 3.0% 4.3% Ratio (3)

(1) The minimum

risk-based

capital ratios

set out in

OSFI's Capital

Adequacy

Requirements

(CAR) Guideline

are augmented by

3.5% in Pillar 1

Capital Buffers,

which can absorb

losses during

periods of

stress. The

Pillar 1 Capital

Buffers include

a 2.5% Capital

Conservation

Buffer, a 1.0%

Common Equity

Tier 1 Surcharge

for domestic

systematically

important banks

(D-SIBs) and a

Countercyclical

Buffer as

prescribed by

OSFI (immaterial

for the fourth

quarter of

2019). If a

bank's capital

ratios fall

within the range

of this combined

buffer,

restrictions on

discretionary

distributions of

earnings (such

as dividends,

share

repurchases and

discretionary

compensation)

would ensue,

with the degree

of such

restrictions

varying

according to the

position of the

bank's ratios

within the

buffer range.

(2) OSFI requires

all D-SIBs to

maintain a

Domestic

Stability Buffer

(DSB) against

Pillar 2 risks

associated with

systemic

vulnerabilities.

The DSB can

range from 0% to

2.5% of total

RWA and is set

at 2.0%

effective

October 31,

2019. Breaches

of the DSB will

not result in a

bank being

subject to

automatic

constraints on

capital

distributions.

(3) Minimum leverage

ratio

requirement as

set out in

OSFI's Leverage

Requirements

Guideline.

na - not

applicable



Regulatory Capital Position



(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Gross common equity (1) 45,728 45,295 41,387 Regulatory adjustments applied to common equity (9,657) (9,632) (8,666) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) 36,071 35,663 32,721 Additional Tier 1 eligible capital (2) 5,348 5,348 4,790 Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 1 (218) (217) (291) Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) 5,130 5,131 4,499 Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 41,201 40,794 37,220 Tier 2 eligible capital (3) 7,189 7,070 7,017 Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 2 (50) (75) (121) Tier 2 Capital (T2) 7,139 6,995 6,896 Total Capital (TC = T1 + T2) 48,340 47,789 44,116

Risk-Weighted Assets and Leverage Ratio Exposures (4)(5) CET1 Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 317,029 313,003 289,237 Tier 1 Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 317,029 313,003 289,420 Total Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 317,029 313,003 289,604 Leverage Ratio Exposures 956,493 943,275 876,106

Capital Ratios (%) CET1 Ratio 11.4 11.4 11.3 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.0 13.0 12.9 Total Capital Ratio 15.2 15.3 15.2 Leverage Ratio 4.3 4.3 4.2

Capital Developments



We expect a combined impact of approximately 15 to 20 basis points on our CET1 Ratio in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, from the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, and the expiry of transitional arrangements for standardized approach for counterparty credit risk and the revised securitization framework. For information on these and other regulatory developments, refer to the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.

During the quarter, 196,539 common shares were issued through the exercise of stock options.

On November 14, 2019, we announced the conversion results of our Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 31 (Preferred Shares Series 31). During the conversion period, which ran from October 28, 2019 to November 12, 2019, 69,570 Preferred Shares Series 31 were tendered for conversion into Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 32 (Preferred Shares Series 32), which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the Preferred Shares Series 31 prospectus supplement dated July 23, 2014. As a result, no Preferred Shares Series 32 shares were issued and holders of Preferred Shares Series 31 retained their shares. The dividend rate for the Preferred Shares Series 31 is 3.851% for the five-year period commencing on November 25, 2019, and ending on November 24, 2024.

On September 19, 2019, we redeemed all of our outstanding $1,000 million subordinate debentures, Series H Medium-Term Notes First Tranche at a redemption price of 100 percent of the principal amount plus unpaid accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

On September 16, 2019, we issued $1,000 million subordinated notes, Series J Medium-Term Notes First Tranche through our Canadian Medium-Term Note Program.

On August 14, 2019, we announced the conversion results of our Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 29 (Preferred Shares Series 29). During the conversion period, which ran from July 26, 2019 to August 12, 2019, 223,098 Preferred Shares Series 29 were tendered for conversion into Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares Series 30 (Preferred Shares Series 30), which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the Preferred Shares Series 29 prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2014. As a result, no Preferred Shares Series 30 shares were issued and holders of Preferred Shares Series 29 retained their shares. The dividend rate for the Preferred Shares Series 29 is 3.624% for the five-year period commencing on August 25, 2019, and ending on August 24, 2024.



Dividends



On December 3, 2019, BMO announced that the Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend on common shares of $1.06 per share, up $0.03 per share or 3% from the prior quarter and up $0.06 per share or 6% from the prior year. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020. Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of BMO, in accordance with the Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share

Purchase Plan.

For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation, BMO designates all dividends paid or deemed to be paid on both its common and preferred shares as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise.



Caution



This Capital Management section contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.



Review of Operating Groups' Performance





How BMO Reports Operating Group Results



The following sections review the financial results of each of our operating groups and operating segments for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Periodically, certain business lines and units within the business lines are transferred between client and corporate support groups to more closely align BMO's organizational structure with its strategic priorities. In addition, allocations of revenue, provisions for credit losses and expenses are updated to better align with current experience. Results for prior periods are reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Effective the first quarter of 2019, certain dividend income in our Global Markets business has been reclassified from non-interest revenue to net interest income. Results for prior periods and related ratios have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

The bank adopted IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IFRS 15), effective the first quarter of 2019, and we elected to retrospectively present prior periods as if IFRS 15 had always been applied. As a result, loyalty rewards and cash promotion costs on cards previously recorded in non-interest expense are presented as a reduction in non-interest revenue. In addition, when customers reimburse us for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred on their behalf, we record the reimbursement in revenue. Previously, these reimbursements were recorded as a reduction in the related expense.

BMO analyzes revenue at the consolidated level based on GAAP revenue as reported in the consolidated financial statements rather than on a taxable equivalent basis (teb), which is consistent with our Canadian peer group. Like many banks, we analyze revenue on a teb basis at the operating group level. Revenue and the provision for income taxes are increased on tax-exempt securities to an equivalent before-tax basis to facilitate comparisons of income between taxable and tax-exempt sources. The offset to the group teb adjustments is reflected in Corporate Services revenue and provision for income taxes.



Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C)



(Canadian $ in Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

millions, except as 2019 2018

noted)

Net interest income 2,597 2,565 2,431 10,096 9,384

(teb)

Non-interest 847 848 801 3,290 3,165

revenue (1)

Total revenue (teb) 3,444 3,413 3,232 13,386 12,549

(1)

Provision for 200 235 179 704 724

(recovery of)

credit losses on

impaired loans

Provision for 15 67 3 100 (35)

(recovery of)

credit losses on

performing loans

Total provision for 215 302 182 804 689

credit losses

Non-interest 1,763 1,774 1,707 6,993 6,678

expense (1)

Income before 1,466 1,337 1,343 5,589 5,182

income taxes

Provision for 357 321 297 1,352 1,239

income taxes (teb)

Reported net income 1,109 1,016 1,046 4,237 3,943

Amortization of 11 12 12 45 47

acquisition-related

intangible assets

(2)

Adjusted net income 1,120 1,028 1,058 4,282 3,990

Net income growth 6.0 1.1 17.6 7.5 12.1

(%)

Adjusted net income 5.9 1.1 17.3 7.3 11.9

growth (%)

Revenue growth (%) 6.5 6.4 7.5 6.7 5.5

Non-interest 3.3 4.1 6.2 4.7 3.9

expense growth (%)

Adjusted 3.4 4.2 6.3 4.8 4.0

non-interest

expense growth (%)

Return on equity 17.8 16.4 19.0 17.5 18.5

(%)

Adjusted return on 18.0 16.6 19.2 17.7 18.8

equity (%)

Operating leverage 3.2 2.3 1.3 2.0 1.6

(teb) (%)

Adjusted operating 3.1 2.2 1.2 1.9 1.5

leverage (teb) (%)

Efficiency ratio 51.2 52.0 52.8 52.2 53.2

(teb) (%)

Adjusted efficiency 50.8 51.5 52.3 51.8 52.7

ratio (teb) (%)

Net interest margin 2.92 2.94 2.98 2.95 2.97

on average earning

assets (teb) (%)

Average earning 352,731 346,301 324,014 342,153 316,359

assets

Average gross loans 362,865 355,478 330,502 350,762 321,537

and acceptances

Average net loans 361,186 353,873 328,923 349,157 320,019

and acceptances

Average deposits 293,977 283,924 258,602 281,858 250,221

The Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C) operating group represents the sum of our two retail and commercial operating segments, Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The P&C banking business reported net income of $1,109 million and adjusted net income of $1,120 million both increased 6% from the prior year, or 5% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. These operating segments are reviewed separately in the sections that follow.

Adjusted results in this P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C)



(Canadian $ in Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

millions, except as 2019 2018

noted)

Net interest income 1,540 1,498 1,421 5,878 5,541

Non-interest 543 550 522 2,128 2,069

revenue (1)

Total revenue (1) 2,083 2,048 1,943 8,006 7,610

Provision for 134 174 118 544 466

(recovery of)

credit losses on

impaired loans

Provision for 11 30 (15) 63 3

(recovery of)

credit losses on

performing loans

Total provision for 145 204 103 607 469

credit losses

Non-interest 971 970 931 3,854 3,710

expense (1)

Income before 967 874 909 3,545 3,431

income taxes

Provision for 251 226 235 919 882

income taxes

Reported net income 716 648 674 2,626 2,549

Amortization of - 1 1 2 2

acquisition-related

intangible assets

(2)

Adjusted net income 716 649 675 2,628 2,551

Personal revenue 1,294 1,273 1,244 4,998 4,921

Commercial revenue 789 775 699 3,008 2,689

Net income growth 6.3 1.1 8.9 3.0 2.0

(%)

Revenue growth (%) 7.1 5.9 4.8 5.2 3.7

Non-interest 4.4 4.0 4.1 3.9 5.0

expense growth (%)

Adjusted 4.4 4.0 4.1 3.9 5.0

non-interest

expense growth (%)

Return on equity 28.6 26.3 31.2 27.3 30.5

(%)

Adjusted return on 28.6 26.3 31.2 27.3 30.6

equity (%)

Operating leverage 2.7 1.9 0.7 1.3 (1.3)

(%)

Adjusted operating 2.7 1.9 0.7 1.3 (1.3)

leverage (%)

Efficiency ratio 46.7 47.3 47.9 48.1 48.7

(%)

Net interest margin 2.69 2.65 2.62 2.64 2.60

on average earning

assets (%)

Average earning 227,377 224,073 215,290 222,513 212,965

assets

Average gross loans 243,648 239,310 226,953 237,142 223,536

and acceptances

Average net loans 242,710 238,434 226,070 236,253 222,673

and acceptances

Average deposits 183,975 177,093 162,480 175,125 159,483

(1) Effective

Q1-2019, the

bank adopted

IFRS 15,

Revenue from

Contracts with

Customers (IFRS

15) and elected

to

retrospectively

present prior

periods as if

IFRS 15 had

always been

applied. As a

result, loyalty

rewards and

cash promotion

costs on cards

previously

recorded in

non-interest

expense are

presented as a

reduction in

non-interest

revenue.

(2) Before tax

amounts of $nil

in Q4-2019, $1

million in both

Q3-2019 and

Q4-2018; $2

million in both

fiscal 2019 and

fiscal 2018 are

included in

non-interest

expense.

Adjusted

results

in this

table are

non-GAAP

amounts

or

non-GAAP

measures.

Please

refer to

the

Non-GAAP

Measures

section.



Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



Canadian P&C reported net income was $716 million, an increase of $42 million and adjusted net income was $716 million, an increase of $41 million or 6% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect strong revenue growth, partially offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

Revenue was $2,083 million, an increase of $140 million or 7% from the prior year, due to higher balances across all products, higher margins and increased non-interest revenue. Net interest margin of 2.69% increased 7 basis points due to higher long-term rates, a favourable product mix and the benefit of a widening Prime rate to the Banker's Acceptances (BA) rate.

Personal revenue increased $50 million or 4%, due to higher balances across all products and higher margins, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. Commercial revenue increased $90 million or 13%, due to higher balances across products, higher non-interest revenue and higher margins.

Total provision for credit losses was $145 million, an increase of $42 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $16 million, due to higher consumer and commercial provisions. There was an $11 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter compared with a $15 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior year.

Non-interest expense was $971 million, an increase of $40 million or 4%, primarily due to investment in the business, including technology and sales force investments.

Average gross loans and acceptances of $243.6 billion increased $16.7 billion or 7% from the prior year. Total personal lending balances (excluding retail cards) increased 3%, including 5% growth in proprietary mortgages and amortizing home equity line of credit loans. Commercial loan balances (excluding corporate cards) increased 16%. Average deposits of $184.0 billion increased $21.5 billion or 13%. Personal deposit balances increased 14% and commercial deposit balances increased

12%.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Reported net income increased $68 million and adjusted net income increased $67 million or 10% from the prior quarter.

Revenue increased $35 million or 2%, due to higher balances across all products and higher margins, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. Net interest margin of 2.69% increased 4 basis points, due to a favourable product mix and the benefit of higher long-term rates.

Personal revenue increased $21 million or 2%, due to higher balances across all products, higher margins and increased non-interest revenue. Commercial revenue increased $14 million or 2%, due to higher margins and higher balances across all products, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue.

Total provision for credit losses decreased $59 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $40 million with lower consumer and commercial provisions in the current quarter. There was a $11 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $30 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense increased $1 million.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $4.3 billion or 2% and average deposits increased $6.9 billion or 4%.

Adjusted results in this Canadian P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C)



(US$ in millions, Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

except as noted) 2019 2018

Net interest income 798 804 774 3,174 2,983

(teb)

Non-interest 230 225 214 875 851

revenue (1)

Total revenue (teb) 1,028 1,029 988 4,049 3,834

(1)

Provision for 51 45 46 121 201

(recovery of)

credit losses on

impaired loans

Provision for 3 28 14 28 (31)

(recovery of)

credit losses on

performing loans

Total provision for 54 73 60 149 170

credit losses

Non-interest 598 606 594 2,362 2,303

expense (1)

Income before 376 350 334 1,538 1,361

income taxes

Provision for 79 73 49 326 279

income taxes (teb)

Reported net income 297 277 285 1,212 1,082

Amortization of 8 8 9 32 35

acquisition-related

intangible assets

(2)

Adjusted net income 305 285 294 1,244 1,117

Personal revenue 337 348 327 1,362 1,257

Commercial revenue 691 681 661 2,687 2,577

Net income growth 4.1 (0.6) 32.9 12.0 38.7

(%)

Adjusted net income 3.8 (0.8) 31.5 11.4 36.9

growth (%)

Revenue growth (%) 4.1 5.3 8.1 5.6 9.9

Non-interest 0.6 2.3 5.4 2.6 4.1

expense growth (%)

Adjusted 0.7 2.5 5.6 2.7 4.3

non-interest

expense growth (%)

Return on equity 10.5 9.8 11.1 11.0 10.8

(%)

Adjusted return on 10.8 10.1 11.5 11.3 11.1

equity (%)

Operating leverage 3.5 3.0 2.7 3.0 5.8

(teb) (%)

Adjusted operating 3.4 2.8 2.5 2.9 5.6

leverage (teb) (%)

Efficiency ratio 58.1 59.0 60.2 58.3 60.1

(teb) (%)

Adjusted efficiency 57.1 57.9 59.0 57.3 58.9

ratio (teb) (%)

Net interest margin 3.35 3.46 3.69 3.53 3.72

on average earning

assets (teb) (%)

Average earning 94,682 92,116 83,336 90,035 80,255

assets

Average gross loans 90,047 87,549 79,369 85,505 76,067

and acceptances

Average net loans 89,488 87,000 78,835 84,966 75,558

and acceptances

Average deposits 83,085 80,520 73,668 80,316 70,431

(Canadian $

equivalent in

millions)

Net interest income 1,057 1,067 1,010 4,218 3,843

(teb)

Non-interest 304 298 279 1,162 1,096

revenue (1)

Total revenue (teb) 1,361 1,365 1,289 5,380 4,939

(1)

Provision for 66 61 61 160 258

credit losses on

impaired loans

Provision for 4 37 18 37 (38)

(recovery of)

credit losses on

performing loans

Total provision for 70 98 79 197 220

credit losses

Non-interest 792 804 776 3,139 2,968

expense (1)

Income before 499 463 434 2,044 1,751

income taxes

Provision for 106 95 62 433 357

income taxes (teb)

Reported net income 393 368 372 1,611 1,394

Adjusted net income 404 379 383 1,654 1,439

Net income growth 5.6 1.2 37.4 15.6 36.9

(%)

Adjusted net income 5.2 1.0 35.9 15.0 35.1

growth (%)

Revenue growth (%) 5.6 7.2 11.8 8.9 8.4

Non-interest 2.1 4.2 9.0 5.8 2.7

expense growth (%)

Adjusted 2.2 4.3 9.2 5.9 2.9

non-interest

expense growth (%)

Average earning 125,354 122,228 108,724 119,640 103,394

assets

Average gross loans 119,217 116,168 103,549 113,620 98,001

and acceptances

Average net loans 118,476 115,439 102,853 112,904 97,346

and acceptances

Average deposits 110,002 106,831 96,122 106,733 90,738

(1) Effective

Q1-2019, the

bank adopted

IFRS 15,

Revenue from

Contracts with

Customers (IFRS

15) and elected

to

retrospectively

present prior

periods as if

IFRS 15 had

always been

applied. As a

result, loyalty

rewards and

cash promotion

costs on cards

previously

recorded in

non-interest

expense are

presented as a

reduction in

non-interest

revenue.

(2) Before tax

amounts of

US$11 million

in each of

Q4-2019,

Q3-2019 and

Q4-2018; US$43

million for

fiscal 2019 and

US$45 million

for fiscal 2018

are included in

non-interest

expense.

Adjusted

results

in this

table are

non-GAAP

amounts

or

non-GAAP

measures.

Please

refer to

the

Non-GAAP

Measures

section.



Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



U.S. P&C reported net income was $393 million, an increase of $21 million or 6% and adjusted net income was $404 million, an increase of $21 million or 5% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.

Reported net income was $297 million, an increase of $12 million or 4% and adjusted net income was $305 million, an increase of $11 million or 4%, primarily due to higher revenue and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by a favourable U.S. tax item in the prior year and higher expenses.

Revenue was $1,028 million, an increase of $40 million or 4% from the prior year, with higher loan and deposit balances, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. Net interest margin of 3.35% decreased 34 basis points, due to loan margin compression, changes in deposit product mix, lower deposit product margins, the impact of loans growing faster than deposits and lower interest recoveries.

Personal revenue increased $10 million or 3%, due to higher loan revenue. Commercial revenue increased $30 million or 5%, primarily due to higher loan balances and deposit revenue, partially offset by loan margin compression.

Total provision for credit losses was $54 million, a decrease of $6 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $5 million, due to higher consumer provisions. There was a $3 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $14 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior year.

Non-interest expense was $598 million and adjusted non-interest expense was $587 million, both reflecting an increase of $4 million or 1% from the prior year, as higher technology and employee-related costs, were largely offset by lower premises costs.

Average gross loans and acceptances of $90.0 billion increased $10.7 billion or 13% from the prior year, driven by growth in commercial loans of 15% and personal loans of 6%. Average deposits of $83.1 billion increased $9.4 billion or 13%, with 18% growth in commercial deposit balances and 9% growth in personal deposit balances.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Reported net income and adjusted net income both increased $25 million or 7% from the prior quarter. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.

Reported net income and adjusted net income both increased $20 million or 7%, reflecting lower provisions for credit losses and lower expenses.

Revenue was unchanged from the prior quarter, as the impact of lower interest rates offset higher loan and deposit balances and fee income. Net interest margin of 3.35% decreased 11 basis points, due to lower deposit margins.

Personal revenue decreased $11 million or 3%, due to lower deposit revenue. Commercial revenue increased $10 million or 2%, due to higher loan and fee income.

Total provision for credit losses decreased $19 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $6 million, due to higher consumer provisions, partially offset by lower commercial provisions. There was a $3 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $28 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense and adjusted non-interest expense decreased $8 million or 1%, as higher technology investment and other costs were more than offset by lower premises costs and good expense management discipline.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $2.5 billion or 3%, with growth in both commercial and personal loans. Average deposits increased $2.6 billion or 3%, with growth in both commercial and personal deposit balances.

Adjusted results in this U.S. P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



BMO Wealth Management



(Canadian $ in Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

millions, except as 2019 2018

noted)

Net interest income 236 237 210 935 826

Non-interest 1,331 1,876 1,361 6,727 5,475

revenue (1)

Total revenue (1) 1,567 2,113 1,571 7,662 6,301

Insurance claims, 335 887 390 2,709 1,352

commissions and

changes in policy

benefit liabilities

(CCPB)

Revenue, net of 1,232 1,226 1,181 4,953 4,949

CCPB

Provision for 1 - 2 2 6

(recovery of)

credit losses on

impaired loans

Provision for (1) (2) 1 (2) -

(recovery of)

credit losses on

performing loans

Total provision for - (2) 3 - 6

(recovery of)

credit losses

Non-interest 860 885 882 3,522 3,515

expense (1)

Income before 372 343 296 1,431 1,428

income taxes

Provision for 105 94 77 371 356

income taxes

Reported net income 267 249 219 1,060 1,072

Amortization of 9 8 10 37 41

acquisition-related

intangible assets

(2)

Reinsurance 25 - - 25 -

adjustment (3)

Adjusted net income 301 257 229 1,122 1,113

Traditional Wealth 237 225 192 862 805

businesses reported

net income

Traditional Wealth 246 233 202 899 846

businesses adjusted

net income

Insurance reported 30 24 27 198 267

net income

Insurance adjusted 55 24 27 223 267

net income

Net income growth 22.0 (14.3) 25.3 (1.1) 11.0

(%)

Adjusted net income 31.3 (14.4) 21.2 0.8 8.0

growth (%)

Revenue growth (%) (0.2) 37.2 (6.8) 21.6 1.3

Revenue growth, net 4.4 (3.6) 6.1 0.1 5.7

of CCPB (%)

Adjusted CCPB 310 887 390 2,684 1,352

Revenue growth, net 6.5 (3.6) 6.1 0.6 5.7

of adjusted CCPB

(%)

Non-interest (2.6) 1.0 4.9 0.2 4.8

expense growth (%)

Adjusted (2.4) 1.2 5.6 0.3 5.8

non-interest

expense growth (%)

Return on equity 16.6 15.3 14.1 16.7 17.8

(%)

Adjusted return on 18.7 15.9 14.7 17.7 18.5

equity (%)

Operating leverage, 7.0 (4.6) 1.2 (0.1) 0.9

net of CCPB (%)

Adjusted operating 8.9 (4.8) 0.5 0.3 (0.1)

leverage, net of

CCPB (%)

Reported efficiency 54.9 41.9 56.2 46.0 55.8

ratio (%)

Reported efficiency 69.8 72.2 74.8 71.1 71.0

ratio, net of CCPB

(%)

Adjusted efficiency 54.1 41.3 55.4 45.3 55.0

ratio (%)

Adjusted efficiency 67.5 71.2 73.7 69.8 70.0

ratio, net of CCPB

(%)

Assets under 471,160 464,711 438,274 471,160 438,274

management

Assets under 393,576 391,622 382,839 393,576 382,839

administration (4)

Average assets 42,750 41,891 37,510 40,951 35,913

Average gross loans 24,660 24,068 21,559 23,519 20,290

and acceptances

Average net loans 24,628 24,036 21,531 23,487 20,260

and acceptances

Average deposits 38,123 36,190 33,968 36,419 34,251

(1) Effective

Q1-2019, the

bank adopted

IFRS 15,

Revenue from

Contracts with

Customers (IFRS

15) and elected

to

retrospectively

present prior

periods as if

IFRS 15 had

always been

applied. As a

result, certain

out-of-pocket

expenses

reimbursed to

BMO from

customers have

been

reclassified

from a

reduction in

non-interest

expense to

non-interest

revenue.

(2) Before tax

amounts of $11

million in both

Q4-2019 and

Q3-2019, $13

million in

Q4-2018; $47

million in

fiscal 2019 and

$52 million in

fiscal 2018 are

included in

non-interest

expense.

(3) Q4-2019

reported net

income included

a reinsurance

adjustment of

$25 million

(pre-tax and

after-tax) in

CCPB for the

net impact of

major

reinsurance

claims from

Japanese

typhoons that

were incurred

after our

announced

decision to

wind down our

reinsurance

business. This

reinsurance

adjustment is

included in

CCPB.

(4) We have certain

assets under

management that

are also

administered by

us and are

included in

assets under

administration.

Adjusted

results

in this

table are

non-GAAP

amounts

or

non-GAAP

measures.

Please

refer to

the

Non-GAAP

Measures

section.



Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



BMO Wealth Management reported net income was $267 million, an increase of $48 million or 22% and adjusted net income was $301 million, an increase of $72 million or 31% from the prior year. Adjusted net income in the current quarter excludes the net impact of major reinsurance claims from Japanese typhoons that were incurred after our announced decision to wind down our reinsurance business and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in both the current and prior year. Traditional Wealth reported net income was $237 million, an increase of $45 million or 24% and adjusted net income was $246 million, an increase of $44 million or 22%, due to the impact of a legal provision in the prior yearand higher deposit and loan revenue and higher fee-based revenue. Insurance reported net income was $30 million, an increase of $3 million or 9% and adjusted net income was $55 million, an increase of $28 million, primarily due to benefits from changes in investments to

improve asset liability management.

Revenue of $1,567 million was relatively unchanged, compared with the prior year. Revenue, net of reported CCPB, was $1,232 million, an increase of $51 million or 4%. Revenue in Traditional Wealth was $1,155 million, an increase of $53 million or 5%, due to the impact of a legal provision in the prior year, higher deposit and loan, and fee-based revenue. Insurance revenue, net of reported CCPB, was relatively unchanged compared with the prior year and Insurance revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, increased $24 million, due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset-liability management.

Reported non-interest expense was $860 million, a decrease of $22 million or 3%, and adjusted non-interest expense was $849 million, a decrease of $20 million or 2%, primarily due to below trend expenses in the current quarter and the impact of the legal provision in the prior year.

Assets under management of $471.2 billion increased $32.9 billion or 8% from the prior year, primarily driven by stronger equity markets. Assets under administration of $393.6 billion increased $10.7 billion or 3% from the prior year, primarily driven by stronger equity markets and underlying growth. Average gross loans and average deposits increased 14% and 12%, respectively, as we continue to diversify our product mix.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Reported net income increased $18 million or 7%, and adjusted net income increased $44 million or 17% from the prior quarter. Traditional Wealth reported net income increased $12 million or 5%, and adjusted net income increased $13 million or 5% from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower expenses. Insurance reported net income increased $6 million or 27%, and adjusted net income increased $31 million, primarily due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset-liability

management.

Revenue was $1,567 million, compared with $2,113 million in the prior quarter. Revenue, net of CCPB, increased $6 million or 1%. Revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, increased $31 million or 3%. Revenue in Traditional Wealth was relatively unchanged. Insurance revenue, net of CCPB, increased $4 million and Insurance revenue, net of adjusted CCPB, increased $29 million, due to benefits from changes in investments to improve asset-liability management.

Reported and adjusted non-interest expense both decreased $25 million or 3%, primarily due to the benefit of below trend expenses in the current quarter and continued good expense management discipline.

Assets under management increased $6.4 billion or 1% and assets under administration increased $2.0 billion, relatively unchanged from the prior quarter, primarily driven by stronger equity markets. Average gross loans increased 2% and average deposits increased 5% from the prior quarter.

Adjusted results in this BMO Wealth Management section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



BMO Capital Markets



(Canadian $ in Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

millions, except as 2019 2018

noted)

Net interest income 696 538 493 2,394 1,784

(teb) (1)

Non-interest 477 662 639 2,340 2,579

revenue (1)(2)

Total revenue (teb) 1,173 1,200 1,132 4,734 4,363

(1)(2)

Provision for 32 7 (3) 52 (17)

(recovery of)

credit losses on

impaired loans

Provision for 8 3 (4) 28 (1)

(recovery of)

credit losses on

performing loans

Total provision for 40 10 (7) 80 (18)

(recovery of)

credit losses

Non-interest 788 794 765 3,261 2,859

expense (2)

Income before 345 396 374 1,393 1,522

income taxes

Provision for 76 83 76 307 366

income taxes (teb)

Reported net income 269 313 298 1,086 1,156

Acquisition 2 2 9 10 11

integration costs

(3)

Amortization of 9 3 2 17 2

acquisition-related

intangible assets

(4)

Adjusted net income 280 318 309 1,113 1,169

Global Markets 688 665 630 2,704 2,541

revenue (5)

Investment and 485 535 502 2,030 1,822

Corporate Banking

revenue

Net income growth (9.6) 4.0 (5.6) (6.0) (9.4)

(%)

Adjusted net income (9.4) 5.0 (2.3) (4.8) (8.5)

growth (%)

Revenue growth (%) 3.6 8.6 1.5 8.5 (4.7)

Non-interest 3.0 13.3 12.4 14.1 2.6

expense growth (%)

Adjusted 3.1 12.8 10.5 13.5 2.1

non-interest

expense growth (%)

Return on equity 9.7 11.3 12.2 9.8 12.8

(%)

Adjusted return on 10.1 11.5 12.6 10.1 13.0

equity (%)

Operating leverage 0.6 (4.7) (10.9) (5.6) (7.3)

(teb) (%)

Adjusted operating 0.5 (4.2) (9.0) (5.0) (6.8)

leverage (teb) (%)

Efficiency ratio 67.2 66.1 67.6 68.9 65.5

(teb) (%)

Adjusted efficiency 66.0 65.6 66.4 68.2 65.1

ratio (teb) (%)

Average assets 341,745 343,009 317,655 342,347 307,087

Average gross loans 62,752 60,870 47,972 60,034 46,724

and acceptances

Average net loans 62,642 60,771 47,909 59,946 46,658

and acceptances

(1) Effective

Q1-2019,

certain

dividend income

in our Global

Markets

business has

been

reclassified

from

non-interest

revenue to net

interest

income. Results

for prior

periods and

related ratios

have been

reclassified to

conform with

the current

period's

presentation.

(2) Effective

Q1-2019, the

bank adopted

IFRS 15,

Revenue from

Contracts with

Customers (IFRS

15) and elected

to

retrospectively

present prior

periods as if

IFRS 15 had

always been

applied. As a

result, certain

out-of-pocket

expenses

reimbursed to

BMO from

customers have

been

reclassified

from a

reduction in

non-interest

expense to

non-interest

revenue.

(3) KGS-Alpha

acquisition

integration

costs before

tax amounts of

$2 million in

Q4-2019, $3

million in

Q3-2019 and $12

million in

Q4-2018; $13

million in

fiscal 2019 and

$14 million in

fiscal 2018 are

included in

non-interest

expense.

(4) Before tax

amounts of $12

million in

Q4-2019, $3

million in

Q3-2019 and $2

million in

Q4-2018; $22

million for

fiscal 2019 and

$3 million for

fiscal 2018 are

included in

non-interest

expense.

(5) Global Markets

was previously

known as

Trading

Products.

Adjusted

results

in this

table are

non-GAAP

amounts

or

non-GAAP

measures.

Please

refer to

the

Non-GAAP

Measures

section.



Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



BMO Capital Markets reported net income was $269 million, compared with $298 million in the prior year, and adjusted net income was $280 million, compared with $309 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. Higher revenue was more than offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

Revenue was $1,173 million, an increase of $41 million or 4%. Global Markets revenue increased, driven by higher interest rate trading revenue, primarily due to the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, higher commodities and foreign exchange trading, partially offset by lower equities trading. Investment and Corporate Banking revenue decreased slightly from the prior year, driven by lower underwriting and advisory revenue, partially offset by higher corporate banking-related

revenue.

Total provision for credit losses was $40 million, an increase of $47 million from a $7 million recovery of credit losses in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $32 million in the current quarter, compared with a $3 million recovery of credit losses on impaired loans in the prior year. There was a $8 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $4 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in

the prior year.

Non-interest expense was $788 million, an increase of $23 million or 3% and adjusted non-interest expense was $774 million, an increase of $23 million or 3%, or 2% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. The increase was due to higher other operating expenses and the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, partially offset by lower other employee-related costs.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Reported net income was $269 million, compared with $313 million in the prior quarter, and adjusted net income was $280 million, compared with $318 million in the prior quarter.

Revenue decreased $27 million or 2%. Global Markets revenue increased, primarily due to higher interest rate and commodities trading revenue, partially offset by lower equities trading revenue. Investment and Corporate Banking revenue decreased from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower debt underwriting and advisory revenue.

Total provision for credit losses increased $30 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $25 million in the current quarter. There was a $8 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $3 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased $6 million or 1% and adjusted non-interest expense decreased $14 million or 2%, primarily due to lower employee-related expenses.

Adjusted results in this BMO Capital Markets section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



Corporate Services



(Canadian $ Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2018 Fiscal Fiscal

in millions, 2019 2018

except as

noted)

Net interest (88) (49) (52) (241) (243)

income before

group teb

offset

Group teb (77) (74) (67) (296) (313)

offset

Net interest (165) (123) (119) (537) (556)

income (teb)

Non-interest 68 63 77 238 248

revenue

Total revenue (97) (60) (42) (299) (308)

(teb)

Provision for (2) 1 (1) (7) (13)

(recovery of)

credit losses

on impaired

loans

Provision for - (5) (2) (5) (2)

(recovery of)

credit losses

on performing

loans

Total (2) (4) (3) (12) (15)

provision for

(recovery of)

credit losses

Non-interest 576 38 (161) 854 425

expense (1)

Income (loss) (671) (94) 122 (1,141) (718)

before income

taxes

Provision for (220) (73) (12) (516) -

(recovery of)

income taxes

(teb)

Reported net (451) (21) 134 (625) (718)

income (loss)

Acquisition - - 4 - 14

integration

costs (1)

Restructuring 357 - - 357 192

costs (2)

U.S. net - - - - 425

deferred tax

asset

revaluation

(3)

Benefit from - - (203) - (203)

the

remeasurement

of an

employee

benefit

liability (4)

Adjusted net (94) (21) (65) (268) (290)

loss

Adjusted 92 38 110 370 422

non-interest

expense

(1) Acquisition

integration

costs related

to the

acquired BMO

Transportation

Finance

business are

included in

non-interest

expense.

(2) Q4-2019

reported net

income

included a

$357 million

after-tax

($484 million

pre-tax)

restructuring

charge,

related to

severance and

a small amount

of real

estate-related

costs, to

continue to

improve our

efficiency,

including

accelerating

delivery

against key

bank-wide

initiatives

focused on

digitization,

organizational

redesign and

simplification

of the way we

do business,

and Q2-2018

included a

$192 million

after-tax

($260 million

pre-tax)

restructuring

charge.

Restructuring

charges are

included in

non-interest

expense.

(3) Q1-2018 net

income

included a

$425 million

(US$339

million)

charge related

to the

revaluation of

our U.S. net

deferred tax

asset as a

result of the

enactment of

the U.S. Tax

Cuts and Jobs

Act. For more

information,

refer to the

Critical

Accounting

Estimates -

Income Taxes

and Deferred

Tax Assets

section on

page 119 of

BMO's 2018

Annual Report.

(4) Q4-2018 net

income

included a

benefit of

$203 million

after-tax

($277 million

pre-tax) from

the

remeasurement

of an employee

benefit

liability, as

a result of an

amendment to

our employee

future

benefits plan

for certain

employees.

This amount

was included

in Corporate

Services in

non-interest

expense.

Adjusted

results

in this

table are

non-GAAP

amounts

or

non-GAAP

measures.

Please

refer to

the

Non-GAAP

Measures

section.

Corporate Services consists of Corporate Units and Technology and Operations (T&O). Corporate Units provide enterprise-wide expertise, governance and support in a variety of areas, including strategic planning, risk management, finance, legal and regulatory compliance, human resources, communications, marketing, real estate, procurement, data and analytics, and innovation. T&O develops, monitors, manages and maintains governance of information technology, and also

provides cyber security and operations services.

The costs of these Corporate Units and T&O services are largely transferred to the three operating groups (Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets), with any remaining amounts retained in Corporate Services results. As such, Corporate Services results largely reflect the impact of residual treasury-related activities, the elimination of taxable equivalent adjustments, and residual unallocated expenses. Reported results in the current quarter include a restructuring charge and the prior year included a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability, as well as certain acquisition integration costs.



Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018



Corporate Services reported net loss was $451 million, compared with a reported net income of $134 million in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $94 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $65 million in the prior year. Adjusted results in the current quarter exclude the restructuring charge. Adjusted results in the prior year exclude the benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability and acquisition integration costs. Adjusted results decreased, primarily due to below trend revenue excluding taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustments, partially offset by lower expenses.



Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019



Reported net loss for the quarter was $451 million, compared with a reported net loss of $21 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss was $94 million compared with $21 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted results exclude the restructuring charge in the current quarter and decreased, primarily due to an increase in expenses from a below trend level recorded in the prior quarter, which included the impact of a gain on the sale of an office building, and below trend revenue

excluding teb adjustments.

Adjusted results in this Corporate Services section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.



Risk Management



Our risk management policies and processes to measure, monitor and control credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, legal and regulatory, business, strategic, environmental and social and reputation risk are outlined in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section on pages 68 to 106 of BMO's 2019 Annual Report.



Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements





Consolidated Statement of Income



(Unaudited) For the For

(Canadian $ in three the

millions, months twelve

except as ended months

noted) ended

October July October October October

31, 31, 31, 31, 31,

2019 2019 2018 2019 2018

Interest,

Dividend and

Fee Income

Loans $ 5,072 $ 5,120 $ 4,486 $ 19,824 $ 16,275

Securities 1,415 1,407 1,186 5,541 4,119

Deposits with 195 187 206 787 641

banks

6,682 6,714 5,878 26,152 21,035

Interest

Expense

Deposits 2,203 2,224 1,881 8,616 6,080

Subordinated 71 69 61 279 226

debt

Other 1,044 1,204 921 4,369 3,291

liabilities

3,318 3,497 2,863 13,264 9,597

Net Interest 3,364 3,217 3,015 12,888 11,438

Income

Non-Interest

Revenue

Securities 262 259 256 1,023 1,025

commissions

and fees

Deposit and 314 309 290 1,204 1,134

payment

service

charges

Trading (21) 115 131 298 705

revenues

Lending fees 313 314 266 1,181 997

Card fees 107 109 111 437 428

Investment 449 444 441 1,747 1,749

management and

custodial fees

Mutual fund 359 357 359 1,419 1,473

revenues

Underwriting 221 260 244 986 943

and advisory

fees

Securities 68 90 83 249 239

gains, other

than trading

Foreign 29 48 42 166 182

exchange

gains, other

than trading

Insurance 435 989 485 3,183 1,879

revenue

Investments in 39 31 38 151 167

associates and

joint ventures

Other 148 124 132 551 546

2,723 3,449 2,878 12,595 11,467

Total Revenue 6,087 6,666 5,893 25,483 22,905

Provision for 253 306 175 872 662

Credit Losses

Insurance 335 887 390 2,709 1,352

Claims,

Commissions

and Changes in

Policy Benefit

Liabilities

Non-Interest

Expense

Employee 2,381 1,960 1,613 8,423 7,461

compensation

Premises and 759 734 745 2,988 2,753

equipment

Amortization 148 135 125 554 503

of intangible

assets

Travel and 134 142 150 545 519

business

development

Communications 72 72 70 296 282

Professional 165 141 160 568 572

fees

Other 328 307 330 1,256 1,387

3,987 3,491 3,193 14,630 13,477

Income Before 1,512 1,982 2,135 7,272 7,414

Provision for

Income Taxes

Provision for 318 425 438 1,514 1,961

income taxes

Net Income $ 1,194 $ 1,557 $ 1,697 $ 5,758 $ 5,453

attributable

to Equity

Holders of the

Bank

Earnings Per

Share

(Canadian $)

Basic $ 1.79 $ 2.34 $ 2.58 $ 8.68 $ 8.19

Diluted 1.78 2.34 2.58 8.66 8.17

Dividends per 1.03 1.03 0.96 4.06 3.78

common share

Certain

comparative

figures have

been

reclassified

to conform

with the

current

period's

presentation

and for

changes in

accounting

policy.



Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



(Unaudited) For the For

(Canadian $ in three the

millions) months twelve

ended months

ended

October July October October October

31, 31, 31, 31, 31,

2019 2019 2018 2019 2018

Net Income $ 1,194 $ 1,557 $ 1,697 $ 5,758 $ 5,453

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss),

net of taxes

Items that may

subsequently be

reclassified to

net income

Net change in

unrealized gains

(losses) on fair

value through

OCI securities

Unrealized gains

(losses) on fair

value through

OCI debt

securities

arising

during the 67 112 (49) 412 (251)

period (1)

Reclassification (29) (14) (22) (72) (65)

to earnings of

(gains) in the

period (2)

38 98 (71) 340 (316)

Net change in

unrealized gains

(losses) on cash

flow hedges

Gains (losses) (36) 290 (309) 1,444 (1,228)

on derivatives

designated as

cash flow hedges

arising during

the period (3)

Reclassification

to earnings of

losses on

derivatives

designated as

cash flow hedges 21 36 120 143 336

in the period

(4)

(15) 326 (189) 1,587 (892)

Net gains

(losses) on

translation of

net foreign

operations

Unrealized gains 35 (577) 303 (11) 417

(losses) on

translation of

net foreign

operations

Unrealized gains (17) 94 (62) (13) (155)

(losses) on

hedges of net

foreign

operations (5)

18 (483) 241 (24) 262

Items that will

not be

reclassified to

net income

Gains (losses)

on remeasurement

of pension and

other employee

future benefit (169) (233) (42) (552) 261

plans (6)

Gains (losses)

on remeasurement

of own credit

risk on

financial

liabilities 63 31 (18) 75 (24)

designed at fair

value (7)

Unrealized gains

on fair value

through OCI

equity

securities

during the 1 - - 1 -

period (8)

(105) (202) (60) (476) 237

Other (64) (261) (79) 1,427 (709)

Comprehensive

Income (Loss),

net of taxes

Total $ 1,130 $ 1,296 $ 1,618 $ 7,185 $ 4,744

Comprehensive

Income

attributable to

Equity Holders

of the Bank

(1) Net of income

tax

(provision)

recovery of

$(23)

million,

$(39)

million, $22

million for

the three

months ended,

and $(140)

million, $69

million for

the twelve

months ended,

respectively.

(2) Net of income

tax provision

of $11

million, $5

million, $8

million for

the three

months ended,

and $26

million, $23

million for

the twelve

months ended,

respectively.

(3) Net of income

tax

(provision)

recovery of

$15 million,

$(106)

million, $114

million for

the three

months ended,

and $(521)

million, $432

million for

the twelve

months ended,

respectively.

(4) Net of income

tax

(recovery) of

$(7) million,

$(13)

million,

$(43) million

for the three

months ended,

and $(51)

million,

$(121)

million for

the twelve

months ended,

respectively.

(5) Net of income

tax

(provision)

recovery of

$6 million,

$(35)

million, $22

million for

the three

months ended,

and $4

million, $56

million for

the twelve

months ended,

respectively.

(6) Net of income

tax

(provision)

recovery of

$58 million,

$83 million,

$23 million

for the three

months ended,

and $196

million,

$(111)

million for

the twelve

months ended,

respectively.

(7) Net of income

tax

(provision)

recovery of

$(23)

million,

$(11)

million, $7

million for

the three

months ended,

and $(27)

million, $6

million for

the twelve

months ended,

respectively.

(8) Net of income

tax

(provision)

of $(1)

million, $nil

and $nil for

the three

months ended,

and $(1)

million, $nil

for the

twelve months

ended,

respectively.

Certain

comparative

figures have

been

reclassified

to conform

with the

current

period's

presentation

and for

changes in

accounting

policy.



Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements





Consolidated Balance Sheet



(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions) As at October 31, July 31, October 31, 2019 2019 2018

Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 48,803 $ 38,938 $ 42,142 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 7,987 6,899 8,305

Securities Trading 85,903 94,906 99,697 Fair value through profit or loss 13,704 13,548 11,611 Fair value through other comprehensive income 64,515 67,434 62,440 Debt securities at amortized cost 24,472 15,024 6,485 Other 844 813 702 189,438 191,725 180,935 Securities Borrowed or Purchased Under Resale Agreements 104,004 106,612 85,051

Loans Residential mortgages 123,740 122,054 119,620 Consumer instalment and other personal 67,736 65,989 63,225 Credit cards 8,859 8,749 8,329 Business and government 227,609 222,857 194,456 427,944 419,649 385,630 Allowance for credit losses (1,850) (1,802) (1,639) 426,094 417,847 383,991

Other Assets Derivative instruments 22,144 22,200 25,422 Customers? liability under acceptances 23,593 24,741 18,585 Premises and equipment 2,055 1,989 1,986 Goodwill 6,340 6,329 6,373 Intangible assets 2,424 2,319 2,272 Current tax assets 1,165 1,257 1,515 Deferred tax assets 1,568 1,662 2,039 Other 16,580 16,662 14,677 75,869 77,159 72,869 Total Assets $ 852,195 $ 839,180 $ 773,293

Liabilities and Equity Deposits $ 568,143 $ 553,383 $ 520,928

Other Liabilities Derivative instruments 23,598 23,613 23,629 Acceptances 23,593 24,741 18,585 Securities sold but not yet purchased 26,253 27,375 28,804 Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements 86,656 89,829 66,684 Securitization and structured entities' liabilities 27,159 25,544 25,051 Current tax liabilities 55 32 50 Deferred tax liabilities 60 74 74 Other 38,607 37,070 36,985 225,981 228,278 199,862 Subordinated Debt 6,995 6,876 6,782

Equity Preferred shares and other equity instruments 5,348 5,348 4,340 Common shares 12,971 12,958 12,929 Contributed surplus 303 303 300 Retained earnings 28,725 28,241 25,850 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,729 3,793 2,302 Total Equity 51,076 50,643 45,721 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 852,195 $ 839,180 $ 773,293

Certain

comparative

figures have

been

reclassified

to conform

with the

current

period's

presentation

and for

changes in

accounting

policy.



Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements





Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity



(Unaudited) For the For the

(Canadian $ in three twelve

millions) months months

ended ended

October October October October

31, 31, 31, 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018

Preferred Shares

and Other Equity

Instruments

Balance at $ 5,348 $ 4,240 $ 4,340 $ 4,240

beginning of

period

Issued during - 400 1,008 400

the period

Redeemed during - (300) - (300)

the period

Balance at End 5,348 4,340 5,348 4,340

of Period

Common Shares

Balance at 12,958 12,924 12,929 13,032

beginning of

period

Issued under the 13 26 62 99

Stock Option

Plan

Repurchased for - (21) (20) (202)

cancellation

Balance at End 12,971 12,929 12,971 12,929

of Period

Contributed

Surplus

Balance at 303 302 300 307

beginning of

period

Stock option (1) (2) - (12)

expense, net of

options

exercised

Other 1 - 3 5

Balance at End 303 300 303 300

of Period

Retained

Earnings

Balance at 28,241 24,901 25,850 23,700

beginning of

period

Impact from - - - 99

adopting IFRS 9

Net income 1,194 1,697 5,758 5,453

attributable to

equity holders

of the bank

Dividends - (52) (43) (211) (184)

Preferred shares

- Common (658) (614) (2,594) (2,424)

shares

Equity issue - (5) (8) (5)

expense

Common shares - (86) (70) (789)

repurchased for

cancellation

Balance at End 28,725 25,850 28,725 25,850

of Period

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) on

Fair Value

through OCI

Securities, net

of taxes

Balance at (13) (244) (315) 56

beginning of

period

Impact from - - - (55)

adopting IFRS 9

Unrealized gains 67 (49) 412 (251)

(losses) on fair

value through

OCI debt

securities

arising during

the period

Unrealized gains 1 - 1 -

on fair value

through OCI

equity

securities

arising during

the period

Reclassification (29) (22) (72) (65)

to earnings of

(gains) on fair

value through

OCI debt

securities

during the

period

Balance at End 26 (315) 26 (315)

of Period

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) on

Cash Flow

Hedges, net of

taxes

Balance at 528 (885) (1,074) (182)

beginning of

period

Gains (losses) (36) (309) 1,444 (1,228)

on derivatives

designated as

cash flow hedges

arising during

the period

Reclassification 21 120 143 336

to earnings of

losses on

derivatives

designated as

cash flow hedges

in the period

Balance at End 513 (1,074) 513 (1,074)

of Period

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income on

Translation

of Net Foreign

Operations, net

of taxes

Balance at 3,685 3,486 3,727 3,465

beginning of

period

Unrealized gains 35 303 (11) 417

(losses) on

translation of

net foreign

operations

Unrealized (17) (62) (13) (155)

(losses) on

hedges of net

foreign

operations

Balance at End 3,703 3,727 3,703 3,727

of Period

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) on

Pension and

Other Employee

Future Benefit

Plans, net of

taxes

Balance at (214) 211 169 (92)

beginning of

period

Gains (losses) (169) (42) (552) 261

on remeasurement

of pension and

other employee

future benefit

plans

Balance at End (383) 169 (383) 169

of Period

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

(Loss) on Own

Credit Risk on

Financial

Liabilities

Designated at

Fair Value, net

of taxes

Balance at (193) (187) (205) (181)

beginning of

period

Gains (losses) 63 (18) 75 (24)

on remeasurement

of own credit

risk on

financial

liabilities

designated at

fair value

Balance at End (130) (205) (130) (205)

of Period

Total 3,729 2,302 3,729 2,302

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

Total Equity $ 51,076 $ 45,721 $ 51,076 $ 45,721

Certain

comparative

figures have

been

reclassified

to conform

with the

current

period's

presentation

and for

changes in

accounting

policy.



