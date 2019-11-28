EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Overview

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.11.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | |rights through | | | | | % of voting |financial/other|Total of both|Total number of | | |rights attached| instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of| | |to shares (7.A)|(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)|7.B) | issuer | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 3.98 % | 0.42 % | 4.40 % |116 351 496 | |was crossed / | | | | | |reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | 4.29 % | 0.62 % | 4.91 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights | | |_____________________________|___________________________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct |Indirect (Sec 133| |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG |BörseG | | | 2018) |2018) | 2018) |2018) | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |AT0000831706| |4 632 449 | |3.98 % | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |SUBTOTAL A | 4 632 449 | 3.98 % | |____________|_____________________________|___________________________________|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG 2018 | |__________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting rights | | | | | | that may be | | |Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the|% of voting | |instrument| | | instrument is |rights | | | | | exercised | | |__________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |Securities| | | | | |Lent |N/A |N/A | 17 594| 0.02 %| |__________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | | SUBTOTAL B.1| 17 594| 0.02 %| |__________________________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | | |Number of | | |Type of |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|voting rights |% of voting | |instrument|Date |Period |Settlement | |rights | |__________|__________|________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |CFD |N/A |N/A | Cash | 471 143| 0.40 %| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | | SUBTOTAL B.2 | 471 143| 0.40 %| |______________________________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/other| | | | |Directly |Shares held |instruments |Total of both | |No.|Name |controlled by|directly (%)|held directly |(%) | | | |No. | |(%) | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| |1 |BlackRock, Inc. | | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Holdco| | | | | |2 |2, Inc. |1 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Financial | | | | | |3 |Management, |2 | | | | | |Inc. | | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |International | | | | | |4 |Holdings, Inc. |3 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BR Jersey | | | | | | |International | | | | | |5 |Holdings L.P. |4 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Australia Holdco| | | | | |6 |Pty. Ltd. |5 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | | |Management | | | | | |7 |(Australia) |6 | | | | | |Limited | | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |Trident Merger, | | | | | |8 |LLC |1 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | |9 |Management, LLC |8 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |(Singapore) | | | | | |10 |Holdco Pte. Ltd.|5 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock HK | | | | | |11 |Holdco Limited |10 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Lux | | | | | |12 |Finco S.à r.l. |11 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Japan | | | | | | |Holdings | | | | | |13 |GK |12 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Japan | | | | | |14 |Co., Ltd. |13 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |15 |Holdco 3, LLC |5 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Cayman| | | | | |16 |1 LP |15 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Cayman| | | | | | |West Bay Finco | | | | | |17 |Limited |16 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Cayman West Bay | | | | | |18 |IV Limited |17 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Group | | | | | |19 |Limited |18 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |20 |Finance Europe |19 | | | | | |Limited | | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | |21 |Management |20 | | | | | |(UK) Limited | | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Asset | | | | | | |Management | | | | | |22 |Deutschland AG |21 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |International | | | | | |23 |Limited |19 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |(Netherlands) | | | | | |24 |B.V. |20 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Advisors (UK) | | | | | |25 |Limited |20 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Capital | | | | | |26 |Holdings, Inc. |3 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |27 |Advisors, LLC |26 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Canada Holdings | | | | | |28 |LP |15 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Canada| | | | | |29 |Holdings ULC |28 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Asset | | | | | | |Management | | | | | |30 |Canada Limited |29 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |31 |Holdco 4, LLC |3 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |32 |Holdco 6, LLC |31 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Delaware | | | | | |33 |Holdings Inc. |32 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Fund | | | | | |34 |Advisors |33 | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Institutional | | | | | | |Trust Company, | | | | | |35 |National |33 | | | | | |Association | | | | | |___|________________|_____________|____________|_______________|______________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional comments:

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.

