EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Last chance for OSRAM shareholders to secure the attractive EUR 41.00 ams Offer

27.11.2019

ams notes that 3.3% of OSRAM shareholders have tendered their shares into the Offer as of 27 November 2019

ams encourages all OSRAM shareholders who have not presently done so, to tender into the Offer to ensure achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 55%

ams confirms that it will not purchase further OSRAM shares or launch another offer for OSRAM for a period of at least 6 months should the offer fail to achieve the 55% minimum acceptance threshold

Premstaetten, Austria (27 November 2019) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, notes that 3.3% of the shareholders of OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") have tendered their shares into ams' all-cash takeover offer for EUR 41.00 per OSRAM share ("Offer") as of 27 November 2019, 18:00 (CET). The Offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 55% (including the 19.99% direct shareholding of ams in OSRAM) and expires on 5 December 2019 at midnight (CET).

To end any potential market speculation, ams confirms that it has no intention to change the offer price of EUR 41.00 or reduce the minimum acceptance threshold of 55%. ams sees no merit in holding a meaningful minority shareholding in OSRAM without a demonstrable path to obtain control. Should the Offer not achieve the 55% minimum acceptance threshold, ams will duly assess all options for its shareholding in OSRAM and confirms that it will not purchase further OSRAM shares nor launch another offer for OSRAM for a period of at least 6 months.

This is now the last chance for OSRAM shareholders to tender into this strategically compelling and financially attractive Offer. The Offer represents a 42% premium to the unaffected share price of OSRAM as of 2 July 2019 (EUR 28.92). ams is of the view that the OSRAM share price will trade materially lower than the prevailing level in the event the Offer would fail.

"We are convinced of the attractiveness of our proposal for all of OSRAM's stakeholders, which is fully supported by the Managing Board and Supervisory Board of OSRAM," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "This is the final chance for OSRAM shareholders to secure the EUR 41.00 offer price which represents a significant premium to the share price we believe OSRAM would trade at if the offer fails. To underscore the validity of the Offer, we have entered into a comprehensive Business Combination Agreement with enhanced stakeholder commitments and protective covenants for OSRAM employees aimed at safeguarding jobs and manufacturing sites in Germany."

ams encourages all OSRAM shareholders, who have not presently done so, to tender their shares into the Offer to achieve the minimum acceptance threshold as soon as practically possible. In addition, all OSRAM shareholders should check their deadlines with their respective custodian banks to ensure they are not precluded from tendering. The acceptance period expires on 5 December 2019 at midnight (CET).

Further information about the Offer - website FAQ and hotline for retail shareholders

A FAQ section for shareholders is available online at ams http://www.offer-ams-osram.com/ [http://www.offer-ams-osram.com/].

A takeover offer hotline for retail shareholders is available between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. (CET) every day until the end of the Offer period under the phone number +49 69 9517 9985.

