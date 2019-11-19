EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG/Examination of merger between UNIQA Insurance Group AG, UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG and UNIQA International AG as well as changes to the Management Board of UNIQA Group

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers/Strategic Management Decisions 19.11.2019

Wien - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of UNIQA Insurance Group AG have decided this evening to examine a merger between UNIQA Insurance Group AG ("UIG"), UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG ("UAT") and UNIQA International AG ("UI"). The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of UIG have issued the necessary orders to examine this merger.

The potential merger aims to further simplify and streamline the Group structure, to improve the efficiency of the management of the UNIQA Group, to downsize the management structure and to strengthen the customer focus within the organisation. The implementation of the merger is subject to the adoption of the resolution by the relevant bodies as well as to the acquisition of all necessary permissions from the authorities.

UAT is the operating insurance company of the UNIQA Group in Austria and economically a 100% subsidiary of UIG. From today's point of view, it is likely that UAT would be the acquiring company (downstream merger) since it has all the necessary licences required by insurance supervision law. The listing on the stock exchange will be kept. In the event of the planned downstream merger, admission to trade in UAT shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange would be requested, which would guarantee uninterrupted admission to trade in UNIQA shares. The equity interests would also not change in the event of the downstream merger.

In the event of a positive conclusion to the examination, it is planned to submit the merger for resolution to the Annual General Meeting of UIG on 25 May 2020. In case of a positive resolution, UNIQA aims to have the merger entered in the commercial registry by the end of September 2020.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board of UIG has decided on the future Management Board of the UNIQA Group at its meeting this evening:

Andreas Brandstetter (CEO), 50

Wolfgang Kindl (Customers & Markets International), 53

Peter Humer (Customers & Markets Austria), 48

Klaus Pekarek (Customers & Markets Bancassurance Austria), 62

Peter Eichler (Personal Insurance), 58

Kurt Svoboda (Finance & Risk), 52

Wolf Gerlach (Operations), 40

Erik Leyers (Data & IT), 49

René Knapp (HR & Brand), 36

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Untere Donaustraße 21

A-1029 Wien

phone: 01/211 75-0

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ uniqa.at

WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com

ISIN: AT0000821103

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press

Gregor Bitschnau

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Group Communication

+43 (0)1 21175 3440

+43 664 88915564

gregor.bitschnau@uniqa.at

Investor Relations

Michael Oplustil

UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Investor Relations

+43 (0)1 21175 3236

+43 664 88915215

michael.oplustil@uniqa.at