EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / ISSUE OF SHARES

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital Measures

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (VSE: ELI, ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, NEX:
EUR) (the Company) advises that 1,428,571 fully paid shares (the Shares) have been issued to Winance Investment LLC (as announced on 31 July 2019).

The full announcement can be seen at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190731/ pdf/4471c033cl8b6z.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/5/10380104/1/2000735.pdf

issuer: European Lithium Limited
Harrogate Street 32
AU-WA6007 West Leederville
phone: +61 8 6181 9792
FAX:
mail: ir@europeanlithium.com
WWW: www.europeanlithium.com
ISIN: AU000000EUR7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

info@europeanlithium.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER

