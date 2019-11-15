EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom best bidder for a major project.
Government Contracts
15.11.2019
Vienna -
Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed to be best bidder for a tolling project in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Following a final due diligence, the end of the objection period and subject to successful negotiations with the customer, the project could be awarded within the upcoming three weeks. The total project volume over its six year lifetime is expected to exceed EUR 400 million. Kapsch TrafficCom will announce more details as soon as the contract is secured.
