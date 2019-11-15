Alle
EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom best bidder for a major project.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government Contracts
15.11.2019

Vienna -
Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed to be best bidder for a tolling project in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Following a final due diligence, the end of the objection period and subject to successful negotiations with the customer, the project could be awarded within the upcoming three weeks. The total project volume over its six year lifetime is expected to exceed EUR 400 million. Kapsch TrafficCom will announce more details as soon as the contract is secured.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 1 50811 1122
FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press contact:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

