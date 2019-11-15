EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom best bidder for a major project.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government Contracts

15.11.2019

Vienna -

Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed to be best bidder for a tolling project in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Following a final due diligence, the end of the objection period and subject to successful negotiations with the customer, the project could be awarded within the upcoming three weeks. The total project volume over its six year lifetime is expected to exceed EUR 400 million. Kapsch TrafficCom will announce more details as soon as the contract is secured.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

A-1120 Wien

phone: +43 1 50811 1122

FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122

mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net

WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press contact:

Carolin Treichl

Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications

Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43 50811 1710

carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Investor contact:

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43 50 811 1122

ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net