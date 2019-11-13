EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Semperit postpones publication of the interim Group report for third quarter: examination of a potential impairment loss at Sempermed
13.11.2019
Vienna - Austria, 13 November 2019 - Based on the current insights of the Executive Board of the Semperit AG Holding into the competitive environment of the medical business, a significant impairment loss might occur in the Medical Sector (Sempermed segment).
The publication of the interim Group report as of 30 September 2019, which was planned for 21 November 2019, will be postponed; the new date will be announced separately. On 21 November 2019, a shortened reporting will be presented.
