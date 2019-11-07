EANS-Tip Announcement: Wienerberger AG / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Wienerberger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English:

Publication Date: 07.11.2019

Publication Location:

https://www.wienerberger.com/content/dam/corp/corporate-website/downloads/invest

ors-downloads/2019/2019-Wienerberger-Bericht-Q3_Ergebnisse_EN.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerstraße 11

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.at

WWW: www.wienerberger.at

ISIN: AT0000831706

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Barbara Grohs, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 39 | Barbara.Grohs @ wienerberger.com

Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com