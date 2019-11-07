EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Nine months 2019 trading update

Nine months 2019 trading update

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 7 November 2019, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, provides an update on trading for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

9M 2019 9M 2018 CHANGE EURm EURm Net rental income 106.7 104.7 1.9% excl. Russia EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income 45.0 44.3 1.6% excl. Russia Net rental income 133.4 135.0 (1.2%) EPRA Like-for-Like 61.4 61.2 0.3% net rental income EBITDA(1) 116.8 118.3 (1.3%) Company adj. EPRA earnings per share 21.3 22.4 (4.7%) (in EURcents) Net LTV (in %) 33.5 31.3

Following the announcement on 25 October 2019 of the lapse of the court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement announced on 23 July 2019, the Board is reviewing the distributions policy of the Company and intends to make a further announcement before the end of the year.

(1) For 2019 the transaction costs in relation with the recommended cash acquisition by Gazit Globe Ltd. of EUR5m were adjusted

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 31 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 850,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.7 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

