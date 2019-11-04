EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / ISSUE OF SHARES – APPENDIX 3B and S708A Notice

Capital Measures

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:EUR) (the Company) advises that 5,000,000 fully paid shares (Shares) have been issued.

A completed Appendix 3B has been lodged together with this announcement.

Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001

In respect of the Shares, the Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) of the following:

1. The Shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act; 2. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

(a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

(b) section 674 of the Act; and

3. As at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

